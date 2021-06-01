Mascoutah has no trouble in Class 2A postseason opener

MASCOUTAH — As the Mascoutah High girls soccer team opened its postseason Tuesday, it also got the benefit of fine tuning a few things for bigger games down the road.
The second-seeded Indians scored all of their goals in the first half of a 10-0 victory over seventh-seeded Taylorville. Juniors Sydney Etter and Ella Lowry led the onslaught with two goals apiece. Six players scored one goal apiece.
Mascoutah led 4-0 less than nine minutes into the game, doubled its lead to 8-0 in the 25th minute and scored its last two goals in the final five minutes of the half.
The Indians kicked the ball around in their defensive end in the second half and did not attempt a shot. The second half was reduced to 20 minutes because of the scoring disparity.
Mascoutah (13-7) will play third-seeded Mattoon in the quarterfinals Friday at a time and location to be announced.
"The regular season is preparation for the postseason. Today, ultimately, was preparation for the next game ahead," first-year Indians coach Lauren Stepp said. "We also got some players in that haven't seen as many varsity minutes who will contribute in years to come. It's good for them to play in postseason time, because they will have that later on in their careers."
Other goal-scorers for Mascoutah were Isabella Hubble, Lillian Thompson, Abbie Chesser, Katelyn Owens, Casey Packler (penalty kick) and Abby Brady. Etter's two goals gave her a team-leading 17.
The Indians' future objective in the Mississippi Valley Conference is to chase down powerful Triad. The Knights are always at the top of the standings, and it's been no different this season as they are 17-0-1 overall and won the league with a 10-0 mark.
Mascoutah lost twice to Triad in the regular season, 2-0 and 4-0.
"I look up to Triad because I play with half of those girls (in club)," Etter said. "So I know a lot of them and I look up to them for how they play with each other. I feel like that's what a good high school team needs to aim to be — like Triad. They know how good they are and they keep excelling. That's a good role model for our team. We need to learn from them and get better from (playing) them, too."
Stepp agrees.
"Absolutely," she said. "Ultimately, that's a hump that we have to get over. There's this mindset that we just want to compete with Triad. We don't want to compete with Triad. We don't want to be Triad. We want to be Mascoutah, but we want to compete with everyone and essentially be at the top of our conference, and that would be to beat Triad.
"So that's absolutely one of our goals — to be a contender in our conference."
Mascoutah, which has never defeated Triad in girls soccer, finished third in the MVC as it also suffered a pair of losses to second-place Waterloo, 3-0 and 4-2. Waterloo, too, has been a nemesis for the Indians, who haven't defeated the Bulldogs since 2002.
A victory against Mattoon could set up Mascoutah for a sectional semifinal against Waterloo.
But Stepp, the former head coach at Gibault in Waterloo, is encouraged by a roster that will return 17 players next season: nine sophomores, four juniors and four seniors.
One player, junior Kayleigh Merchant (10 goals, nine assists) will be moving to Georgia. Merchant was not at the game Tuesday but will be back Friday against Mattoon. The only seniors this season are goalie Sydney Packler, midfielder-forward Gracie Kimmle and defender Jessica Frerker.
Win or lose Friday, Stepp believes her first season has been a success.
"I think improvement overall, I've seen a lot from this group," Stepp said. "Individually, there's been a lot of development. But I don't think we would be satisfied if we don't win the next couple of games in postseason. We have high expectations. We respect everybody, but expect to win as well.
"We know we have the pieces to be very, very good. It's really good to know we have more to come."