Mascoutah has no trouble in Class 2A postseason opener

The Indians' future objective in the Mississippi Valley Conference is to chase down powerful Triad. The Knights are always at the top of the standings, and it's been no different this season as they are 17-0-1 overall and won the league with a 10-0 mark.

Mascoutah lost twice to Triad in the regular season, 2-0 and 4-0.

"I look up to Triad because I play with half of those girls (in club)," Etter said. "So I know a lot of them and I look up to them for how they play with each other. I feel like that's what a good high school team needs to aim to be — like Triad. They know how good they are and they keep excelling. That's a good role model for our team. We need to learn from them and get better from (playing) them, too."

Stepp agrees.

"Absolutely," she said. "Ultimately, that's a hump that we have to get over. There's this mindset that we just want to compete with Triad. We don't want to compete with Triad. We don't want to be Triad. We want to be Mascoutah, but we want to compete with everyone and essentially be at the top of our conference, and that would be to beat Triad.

"So that's absolutely one of our goals — to be a contender in our conference."