Mauch, Martin score two goals apiece as Columbia pulls away to defeat Civic Memorial

COLUMBIA, Ill. — There was good news and bad news for the Columbia High girls soccer team Wednesday.

Columbia finished well enough to record a 5-1 victory over Civic Memorial in the Metro Cup Tournament. Columbia also had several missed chances that led coach Jamey Bridges to urge his players to remain calm.

“Obviously, we need to work on shooting a little bit,” Bridges said. “We’re getting opportunities, but you’ve got to capitalize. If that’s a tighter game and you get four or five of those chances and you don’t put them away, that’s where you really notice it. Hopefully, we learn to capitalize on those and go from there.”

It’s all about a growing-up process for Columbia (1-1), which has just three seniors on its team, one of whom is out with an injury. Columbia has 34 players in its program, including 16 freshmen.

When the game against Civic Memorial (1-1) ended, Columbia had eight freshmen on the field, leaving junior Taylor Martin and sophomore Maddie Mauch as two of the most experienced players still competing.

Martin and Mauch certainly did their part as Columbia bounced back from a season-opening 4-1 loss to defending Class 3A state champion O’Fallon. Both scored two goals, with freshman Reese Woelfel tallying the other.

“Experience is one thing we don’t have right now, but we’re going to get that over the next 20 games,” said Bridges, who has just three seniors on the team. “It doesn’t get easy. We go from here to Althoff, Alton Marquette and Gibault, three rival games and games that matter at the end of the year for seeding implications.”

Columbia scored the first two goals, by Mauch and Woelfel, to lead 2-0 at halftime. Civic Memorial got on the board on a goal by freshman Avery Huddleston early in the second half, but Columbia countered quickly as Martin made it 3-1, Mauch made it 4-1 and Martin scored again, on a header, off a corner kick from Mauch that made it 5-1.

Martin, Mauch, senior Alexa Hildebrand and juniors Lindsay Glover and Brooklyn Oestrich, the goalie, are the only Columbia players who started last year. Five freshmen started Wednesday: Woelfel, Riley Mathews, Ava Schmidt, Samantha Schmuke and Ella Fromme.

“That’s just a good soccer team,” Civic Memorial coach Eric Zyung said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperience, but the kids put out a great effort.”

Civic Memorial is without junior Aubree Wallace, who is lost for the season with an ACL injury. Wallace had 23 goals and 14 assists last year. Junior center back Myah Lindley is also sidelined for the season with an ACL tear.

Civic Memorial, like Columbia, also started five freshmen.

“We’re going to have a successful season,” Zyung said. “This was a good test for us early as we go into our (Mississippi Valley) conference against Triad, Waterloo and Mascoutah. We want games like this.”

