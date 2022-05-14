Mauch, Woelfel team up as Columbia downs Gibault for regional championship

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Maddie Mauch and Reese Woelfel keep close company on the soccer field.

“We even have some classes together,” Woelfel said, laughing.

That camaraderie paid dividends Saturday.

Woelfel, a freshman, scored on an assist from Mauch, a sophomore, and Mauch scored on an assist from Woelfel as Columbia defeated Gibault 2-0 in the Class 1A Gibault Regional final at Oerter Park.

The Eagles (15-7-1) will play Mater Dei (10-11-1) in the semifinals of the Roxana Sectional at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“They know each other. That’s good news, for sure,” Eagles coach Jamey Bridges said of his spirited scoring duo, which has combined for 41 goals and 27 assists.

It’s not such good news for opponents tasked with tracking the movements of Mauch (28 goals, 16 assists) and Woelfel (13 goals, 11 assists). Just ask Gibault coach John Reyes.

“They’re very talented. They’re active and dangerous when they get the ball,” Reyes said. “They’re even dangerous when they don’t have the ball. We tried to stay organized, but they do a good job of taking any small chances that they get and capitalizing on them.”

Mauch and Woelfel also play together on the same club team in the fall, J.B. Marine Garabedian Gold ’06. That prepares them for doing damage a few months later in the high school season.

“Reese and I work really well together because we play all fall together, with me up top and Reese out wide,” Mauch said. “We communicate really well.”

Mauch gets no argument from Woelfel.

“I feel like I always know where Maddie is, just because we’ve always had a connection on and off the field,” Woelfel said.

Gibault started strong, gaining possession and getting a shot on goal by senior Reece Ward that was saved by Eagles junior keeper Brooklyn Oestreich.

Hawks freshman goalie Katie Tomiser, meanwhile, was sharp early as she made three strong saves in the first 20 minutes, turning away junior Taylor Martin, Mauch and senior Alexa Hildebrand as the game remained scoreless.

But Columbia kept hammering away. Mauch ripped a shot off Tomiser’s hands from the right side of the box in the 31st minute. The ball rolled to the left, and who was there to clean it up? Woelfel, of course, as she converted a routine tap-in from about eight feet out.

“I saw Maddie going to the line and I knew she was going to shoot it or pass it straight to the middle,” Woelfel said. “It went off the goalie’s hands and I was right there. It was pretty simple.”

Tomiser had no chance to make a stop.

“Columbia was in the right place at the right time, and we were just a little disorganized in the back at that moment,” Reyes said. “They took advantage of it.”

Martin hit the right post with a shot in the 36th minute, a chance created by a pass from freshman Riley Mathews. In the 56th minute, Mauch took a feed from Martin and hit the crossbar as Columbia’s lead remained thin at 1-0.

“That gave us some hope,” Reyes said.

Hope that was nearly realized.

It appeared the Eagles would pay for their near-misses in the 65th minute when Ward dribbled in for a one-on-one against Oestreich. Ward hit a firm shot from the right side of the box, but Oestreich made a sensational diving save.

“She makes that save in the first half, too, on a similar kind of shot (by Ward),” Bridges said. “Two big saves that were huge. It’s a big shift.”

Ten minutes later, Mauch sealed the outcome, taking a cross from Woelfel and scoring off the outstretched hands of a backpedaling Tomiser from about 35 yards out.

“I looked and knew she was off her line,” Mauch said of Tomiser. “That meant there was a big opening and I could put it over her.”

The finality of the situation then sank in for the Hawks.

“That was unfortunate,” Reyes said. “Our goalie had her fingertips on it. She was maybe a step or two too far forward.”

Woelfel is looking forward to the matchup against Mater Dei. Columbia, which starts just one senior, did not play the Knights during the regular season.

“I’m confident,” she said. “I think our team is really coming together. Even though we’re young, we’re really meshing on and off the field.”

Bridges said the future is bright, but his players are concerned about the present.

“They’ve got a lot to prove right now, and that’s how they play,” he said. “It’s going to be nice to be back on turf.”

