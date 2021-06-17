Mazur hopes to help Triad win a championship in her soccer swan song

TROY, Ill. — Kylie Mazur didn’t know when the soccer games would end the last time she helped Triad reach the Class 2A state tournament.
That won’t be the case this weekend.
When the Knights (22-0-1) wrap up the sixth state appearance in program history Saturday in the Chicago suburbs, Mazur will hit the end of her road on the pitch.
The senior midfielder and four-year varsity player long thought she would pursue college soccer but changed course in the last two years.
“It hasn’t hit me yet, but I feel definitely like the last game Saturday is really going to be like, ‘Take a breath,’ ” Mazur said. “It’s definitely going to hit me very hard, I feel like, because I’m not going on to college. I decided not to do that path. I’m excited, but I’m also really scared because it’s really weird after like 14 years of my life.”
Triad faces Arlington Heights St. Viator (13-4-1) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 2A state semifinal at Palatine Fremd High School.
Joliet Catholic (15-1-1) and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep (15-5-1) play in the opening 2A semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with the winners meeting at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Hoffman Estates High School in the championship game.
Triad has shut out 20 of its 23 opponents, including its last 13 foes, and has allowed only three goals — the last May 7 in a 7-1 victory against Alton.
The Knights are shooting for their third state title to go along with the ones they won in 2011 and 2017. They were third in 2019 and return a small core of players from that season, including four of the six seniors on their roster — Mazur, midfielder Gracie Giacoletto and defenders Savannah Stauffer and Emily Rosenthal.
“I’m super excited,” said Giacoletto, an Appalachian State signee who scored the game-winning goal Monday in a 2-0 super-sectional victory against Chatham Glenwood. “I’m very thankful for this chance to be able to go back again. I haven’t stopped thinking about it since 2019. I know we’ve been working hard with that goal in mind to win.”
Mazur has been committed to Triad’s goal just the same as she was in 2018 and 2019, though her role and outlook definitely is different.
Not long after Triad’s third-place finish in 2019, Mazur played throughout that summer for the Lou Fusz 2003 club team that won the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships under-16 title.
There wasn’t much time to smell the roses.
“After nationals, I felt really burnt out,” Mazur said. “I went from state in 2019 and then immediately into nationals and regionals and through all that process and then I was back at select soccer again. It was so much.
“We accomplished what we wanted. But we had, I think, three days was my break before select started its (next) season.”
Mazur got a break in a way no one wanted when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
Off the field for an extended time, she found a spark soccer no longer was providing by exploring other interests.
“I was very focused on (soccer), but then I started thinking about myself and my needs,” Mazur said. “I’ve gotten into new hobbies and done all this new stuff and spent time outside that doesn’t involve soccer. I feel better.
“I did a lot of painting. I tried baking; that didn’t go well. I go hiking now. That was a lot of fun.”
Mazur plans to attend Kansas State University to pursue a veterinary career, and the only soccer she’ll play after Saturday will be of the recreational variety.
She faced a number of tough conversations once her decision was made not to pursue soccer in college, but Mazur said she has been happier on the other side of them.
Some of those were with Triad coach Matt Bettlach as Mazur decided whether or not to play her senior season and what kind of role she would have.
“We had a conversation before the season and we talked about the situation,” Bettlach said. “She wants to finish her senior year strong. Whether it’s starting and playing 80 minutes or playing 20 minutes coming off the bench. She wants to finish her senior year with a bang. She shows up and she works and does what she’s supposed to do.”
Mazur has one goal and six assists this season and hopes to provide a spark every time she substitutes into a game.
While soccer no longer is an all-consuming passion, Mazur is fully committed to Triad’s cause to win a third championship.
“I try to bring energy and keep the girls excited,” Mazur said. “It’s my last year and I want (younger players) to be able to push and know the feeling of going to state. It’s very exciting and I’m excited that they get to see it.”