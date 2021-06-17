Mazur hopes to help Triad win a championship in her soccer swan song

Mazur got a break in a way no one wanted when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

Off the field for an extended time, she found a spark soccer no longer was providing by exploring other interests.

“I was very focused on (soccer), but then I started thinking about myself and my needs,” Mazur said. “I’ve gotten into new hobbies and done all this new stuff and spent time outside that doesn’t involve soccer. I feel better.

“I did a lot of painting. I tried baking; that didn’t go well. I go hiking now. That was a lot of fun.”

Mazur plans to attend Kansas State University to pursue a veterinary career, and the only soccer she’ll play after Saturday will be of the recreational variety.

She faced a number of tough conversations once her decision was made not to pursue soccer in college, but Mazur said she has been happier on the other side of them.

Some of those were with Triad coach Matt Bettlach as Mazur decided whether or not to play her senior season and what kind of role she would have.