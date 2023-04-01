WEBSTER GROVES — Ella McAleenan was all ready for her moment in the sun.

The Nerinx Hall midfielder waited patiently in the middle of the pitch last June, all set to take a penalty kick in the shootout portion of the Class 4 girls soccer state championship match against St. Dominic at Soccer Park.

"When you're a little girl, that's the situation you dream of being in," McAleenan said. "I could hardy wait."

That opportunity never came.

Three of the first four Nerinx Hall shooters came up empty, sending the Markers to their third successive second-place finish in the three years the event has been played.

McAleenan was the fifth shooter on that hot night, but was never able to display her skills as St. Dominic raced to an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the nail-biting best-of-five format.

"I'll never forget the feeling," said McAleenan, now a senior. "It puts the aggression in me to get back to that game."

McAleenan has used that passion wisely.

The Markers continued their strong start to the campaign with a 2-0 win over Webster Groves on Saturday afternoon in a non-league affair in the shadow of Interstate 44.

Nerinx Hall improved to 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 12-0 during the blistering getaway.

A repeat trip to the final four is already on the minds of the Markers' players just five days into this campaign.

"I guess we're probably supposed to forget about it," Nerinx Hall senior Emma Gianino said. "That's not us. We talk about it all the time."

Added junior sniper Lauren Seppi, "Thinking about it makes you work harder so it doesn't happen again."

McAleenan and senior Nina Preusser scored goals on Saturday and junior keeper Caroline Ritter posted her third clean sheet of the season

The Markers, who are 64-11-3 over the last three-plus seasons, are loaded for bear. They have six players that have already committed to NCAA Division I schools. Preusser (St. Louis University), McAleenan (Lindenwood) and Seppi (Illinois) lead an ultra-talented team.

"It's still really early, but this team is very similar to the last two," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. "They can do it. But it is so far down the line right now."

Preusser tallied her team-leading fourth goal just 83 seconds into the contest. She drilled a hard shot from just inside the box off a nifty feed from Gianino.

"I found her open," Gianino said. " When she's open like that, you know it's going in."

Presuuer, who scored a team-team high 17 goals last season for the 21-3-1 team, set up the second goal with a perfect free kick that landed right onto the noggin of McAleenan, who had wrestled free in the box.

"This was a strong 80 (minutes)," Haddock said. "It feels like we are in mid-season form. You're assuming there's a lot of chemistry that has to happen on the field. That's going to have to still develop."

Preusser is one of the top players in the area. She is also among the Markers' best defenders even though she plays up top.

Ella Holloran, Ava Kutz and Anna Rosenberg helped make Ritter's job a little easier.

Ritter, who started last year, made her biggest save of the season by diving to stop a rocket with just 57 seconds left in the contest.

"She hasn't been tested a whole lot so that was good to see," Haddock said.

Haylee Braun also created a pair of scoring opportunities for the winners.

But Webster Groves senior goalie Emma Storck turned in a five-pack of nifty stops.

The Statesmen (1-2) played well during several six-to-eight minute stretches, but couldn't find the back of the net.

Webster Groves was coming off a solid 2-0 win over Parkway West on Tuesday.

"They have the confidence to play the right way," Webster Groves coach Matt Hearty said. "The girls really went at them."

Nerinx Hall has won the last six matches against their city rivals.

