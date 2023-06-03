FENTON — The Clayton High girls soccer team gave itself a chance. And now they’re state champions.

The Greyhounds capped a 12-10 season Saturday with a Class 2 state championship, rallying late in regulation to pull even and then coming up with a goal late in the first overtime period of a 3-2 victory over St. Pius X of Kansas City at Soccer Park.

Clayton sophomore Anna McAndrew scored the tying goal with less than five minutes to play in regulation and then scored again with just under three minutes to play in the first 15-minute overtime period.

She said both goals were somewhat surprising.

The first came on a free kick from the left side of the penalty area and ended up in the far-side netting. That evened the score at 2-2 and sent the game to overtime.

“I was aiming for the far post, hoping someone would get a head on it and it ended up going in,’’ McAndrew admitted. “I’ve scored from that spot before, but I guess I hit it better than I thought. I was so excited, helping my team get to overtime.”

And as time ticked away in the first 15-minute extra period, McAndrew did it again. The deciding play started when Clayton junior Stella Whitney somehow dribbled through a double team in the midfield and moved the ball into the Warriors’ penalty area. There, she laid off a trail pass for McAndrew, whose one-timer went up and over St. Pius keeper Katherine Lewis for the game-winning goal.

“I decided to go for it and I guess I got lucky,’’ McAndrew said of fifth and most important goal of the season. “I was in disbelief and I still have no words to explain it. But it feels awesome.”

Added Clayton coach Brendan Taylor: “I kept telling Anna that she had to believe in herself and to keep plugging away. And credit to her for not getting frustrated. She kept working and eventually it paid off.”

With the OT win, the Greyhounds capped their first championship season with a record of 12-10. St. Pius X-KC (22-6) has made seven final four appearance with no championships — they also took second in 2015, third in 2016 and fourth in 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

The Greyhounds, coming off a PK win over defending Class 1 champion Whitfield in Friday’s semifinals, grabbed the lead early Saturday when Whitney scored. But the Warriors answered quickly, tying it 1-1 about two minutes later when Macy Wilderson scored on a shot to the near corner.

St. Pius X nearly went up early in the second half when a Wilderson shot grazed the top of the cross bar and again when Wilderson got behind the defense and forced Clayton goalkeeper Marin Hoette to come up with the key stop.

The Warriors did go up 2-1 with about 10 minutes to play when Grayson Vacanti scored on a left-footed blast after receiving a pass from Wilderson.

Clayton came on as the game wound down. Whitney, who was battling a blister, hit the top of the crossbar with about nine minutes to play and Rachel Van Rhein tested Warriors’ keeper Lewis with a shot not too long after that.

“We struggled at times this season,” said Taylor, whose squad won just one of five games before the start of district tournament action. “But I love this team’s leadership and I loved the way they got the girls to believe in what we were doing. At this time of year, everybody’s tough and you’ve got two teams working hard. We gave ourselves a chance and found a way to get the results we needed.”

Whitney added: “Even though I was hurting, I knew I had to leave everything on the field today. On that last run, I laid the ball off knowing that Anna scored the goal to tie it and that she had a chance to win it.

“And that’s what she did. And it feels great.”

Missouri Class 2 state championship: Clayton 3, St. Pius X-Kansas City 2 (OT)