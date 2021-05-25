McPherson's early assists get St. Dominic off to fast start in shutout of Holt

The Crusaders are the defending Class 3 champions and are ranked No. 1 in both the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings, while the Vikings are the No. 5 large school and the No. 13 team in Class 4. The two teams haven't met on the pitch since 2014.

“It's going to be a fun game. This is what you dream about as a high school player,” Koeller said. “We had a great crowd this evening and I'm sure Saturday between both schools it's going to be entertaining for the crowd.”

The Crusaders wasted little time getting on the board with two goals in the first eight minutes and three before the first half was halfway over.

In the fourth minute, McPherson picked up her first assist when she sent a perfect through pass to Bindbeutel, who sent a shot past Holt goalkeeper Sara Sanabria for a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Bindbeutel's 21st of the season, which is second on the team behind the 29 goals by Jessica Larson, a junior who has already committed to Mizzou but is out for the season with a knee injury she suffered three games ago.