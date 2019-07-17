Subscribe for 99¢

Metro League 2019 girls soccer all-conference:

Player of the year: F Annessa Shively, so., Westminster

FIRST TEAM

M Molly Anderson, sr., Westminster

D Sophia Sacco, jr., Westminster

G Zoe Lintner, so., Westminster

D Emy Pope, so., John Burroughs

D Annika Mathew, sr., John Burroughs

F Kaylee Freihaut, sr., Lutheran South

D Jessica Gabel, jr., Lutheran South

D Eleanor Goldman, sr., MICDS

D Barbara Ribeiro, jr., MICDS

M Kendall Keller, sr., Principia

G LeAndra Rhymes, jr., Lutheran North

SECOND TEAM

D Hannah Ottsen, jr., Westminster

M Rachel Arndt, sr., Westminster

D Grace Clement, so., Westminster

F Sydney Panagos, jr., John Burroughs

M Sophia Crowley, jr., John Burroughs

F Kenzie Arnold, jr., Lutheran South

F Emma Heskett, jr., Lutheran South

M Campbell Schultz, fr., MICDS

M Lisa Speegle, jr., MICDS

F Georgia Rather, sr., Principia

D Nylah McClarren, jr., Lutheran North

