Metro League 2019 girls soccer all-conference:
Player of the year: F Annessa Shively, so., Westminster
FIRST TEAM
M Molly Anderson, sr., Westminster
D Sophia Sacco, jr., Westminster
G Zoe Lintner, so., Westminster
D Emy Pope, so., John Burroughs
D Annika Mathew, sr., John Burroughs
F Kaylee Freihaut, sr., Lutheran South
D Jessica Gabel, jr., Lutheran South
D Eleanor Goldman, sr., MICDS
D Barbara Ribeiro, jr., MICDS
M Kendall Keller, sr., Principia
G LeAndra Rhymes, jr., Lutheran North
SECOND TEAM
D Hannah Ottsen, jr., Westminster
M Rachel Arndt, sr., Westminster
D Grace Clement, so., Westminster
F Sydney Panagos, jr., John Burroughs
M Sophia Crowley, jr., John Burroughs
F Kenzie Arnold, jr., Lutheran South
F Emma Heskett, jr., Lutheran South
M Campbell Schultz, fr., MICDS
M Lisa Speegle, jr., MICDS
F Georgia Rather, sr., Principia
D Nylah McClarren, jr., Lutheran North