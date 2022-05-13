Meyer's overtime goal helps Mater Dei upset Breese Central in regional final

BREESE — Blame it on the prom. Or the wind.

The Mater Dei girls soccer team had a myriad of excuses available for a three-goal loss to rival Breese Central on April 30.

Yet the Knights refused to use them.

"Excuses, they're not for us," senior midfielder Sierra Brinker said. "The only way to prove how good you are is on the field."

Mater Dei did just that in the rematch Friday afternoon.

The Knights used an overtime goal by part-time junior midfielder Cora Meyer to record a 2-1 win in the Class 1A Breese Central Regional final on the western outskirts of Breese.

Mater Dei (10-11-1) will face either Columbia (14-7-1) or Gibault (7-9-2) in the semifinal round of the Roxana Sectional at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Roxana.

Brinker set the revenge win in motion by scoring with 1 minute 41 seconds left in regulation to tie the contest 1-1. Meyer then tallied one of the biggest goals in program history off a pass from Emma Eversgerd at 9:41 in the first of two 10-minute extra sessions.

"We just made up our minds that we weren't going to lose to them again," said Meyer, a 6-foot-1 super sub who plays on the basketball team as well.

Breese Central (11-6) rolled to an emphatic 3-0 win over its crosstown rival less than two weeks before the postseason rematch.

That game was played the morning on the same day as Mater Dei's prom. The Saturday morning contest was also played in windy conditions, which the Cougars used to their advantage with three second-half goals.

"I really didn't think we showed up the first time we played them," Mater Dei coach Wyatt Essenpreis said. "The performance was pretty abysmal."

Breese Central controlled play for a good majority of Friday's contest. Senior sniper Ocean Reinhardt scored in the 26th minute off a razor-sharp pass from Melainie Hilmes. Reinhardt added to her school record with her 51st career goal.

The Cougars, who held an 11-1 advantage in corner kicks, dominated for stretches in the second half as well. Reinhardt hit the crossbar twice. Rachel Beer and Keira Veizer also created quality chances.

But Mater Dei junior goalkeeper Carissa Litteken responded with a pair of eye-popping saves.

The Knights picked up the pace in the final 10 minutes of regulation before Brinker solved Central senior goalkeeper Madison Ashford, who had recorded shutouts in her previous four games.

"You could just see a little bit of confidence in us," Essenpreis said. "We just looked like we finished strong."

Meyer emerged as an unlikely star with the huge goal. There were times this season when she played only in junior varsity matches. Essenpreis gave Meyer a chance and she was productive enough to earn more minutes. He inserted her into the lineup midway through the first half on Friday.

"I wouldn't have put her out there if I didn't trust her," Essenpreis said.

Meyer appeared calm and collected in overtime with the season on the line.

"I crossed over the top and I hit it with my left foot," Meyer said. "A do-or-die goal."

Mater Dei claimed its seventh regional crown since 2009, including five in a row from 2012-2016.

Meyer enjoyed her moment in the sun and said it was the highlight of her spring so far.

"Prom was fun," Meyer said. "But this is better."

Despite the loss, Central set several school records with its most successful season.

The Cougars won 11 games and scored 68 goals, both season records for the program.

"You can possess, you can dominate, but in a few seconds if something happens, that's the end," Central coach Keith Patterson.

