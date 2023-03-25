Scored 38 goals last season to lead Warriors to their first state championship and was named Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Class 1 player of the year. Scored three goals or more eight times, including the 3-0 win over St. Pius X in the state championship game. Scored six game-winning goals. Verbally committed to the University of Missouri.
