TROY, Ill. — Ashley Miller is getting used to a new mindset.

The Fort Zumwalt South junior midfielder led the area in assists last season with 29.

But this time around, Bulldogs coach LeAnne Sanders wants Miller to step into a different role, an unfamiliar one.

"It's always been pass-first for me," Miller said. "That's just the way I play."

Not anymore.

Miller converted from close range in the 42nd minute Wednesday to help Zumwalt South to a 1-0 win over Triad in a bi-state battle of teams that are two-time defending state champions in the respective classes.

South (2-1), which won back-to-back Class 3 titles in Missouri, used Miller's new marksmanship and some air-tight defense to send Triad to its third loss in four matches.

The Bulldogs won their second in a row after a 2-1 season-opening loss to Francis Howell six days ago.

"Winning always helps you forget about a loss," South senior defender Mia Brown said. "That's why this was important."

Miller selected a perfect time to record her first marker of the season. She picked up a loose ball in the box and drilled a shot into the upper left hand corner of the net.

"It kind of just fell to me," Miller said.

Junior Audrey Smith started the play by picking off an errant past. Triad freshman goalkeeper Payton Hartmann, who played well, made the initial save before the ball ping-ponged around the box and landed at Miller's feet.

Miller has started to become comfortable as a scoring midfielder. She created two other opportunities and just missed a multi-goal performance.

"We're encouraging her to shoot a lot more this year and it was great to see her put one on frame," Sanders said. "She's always been a part of our offense. She's really, really creative on the ball and she's great at finding people running through."

Miller, who has made a verbal commitment to attend St. Louis University, is easing into her new environs.

"So far, it's different because my first reaction is to pass, to find an open teammate," Miller said.

The Bulldogs have plenty of striking power including Smith and senior Brooke Cattoor, who combined for 69 goals last season.

But Sanders is looking for another scoring threat to take the pressure off the dynamic duo

And she said Miller is the perfect candidate.

"We had some girls that scored a lot of goals last year and you know teams are going to mark them," Sanders said. "So we need to find all different kind of opportunities."

Miller, who scored 12 times last season, helped control play up top. Cattoor, Isabel Montileone and Emma Markert also managed to shake loose for scoring opportunities.

The back line led by Brown and junior Hannah Schultz helped take the pressure senior goalkeeper Ally Moore, who still made a trio of big saves in the final 12 minutes when they Knights put together their biggest flurry of the night.

Triad managed just one serious scoring chance until it pushed up down the stretch. The hosts earned five corner kicks in a 7-minute span.

But Moore was equal to the task.

South's season-opening loss to rival Howell might have served as a wakeup call to the two-time champs. The Bulldogs compiled a 48-3 record on the way to successive state championships over the previous two seasons.

"A lot of girls on the team commented that you learn more from a loss than you do from a win," Sanders said. "No reason to panic. We created tons of opportunities in that game as well."

While the Bulldogs appear to have shaken off the rare loss, Triad has dropped more matches the first eight days of the season than it did over the previous two years while going 49-1-1 on the way to the two titles.

Triad senior sniper Laney Harshany, who has been slowed by a knee injury, had the best chance of the night but popped a rebound just over the top of the net in the second half.

"The girls really just need to go back to the basics," Triad coach Matt Bettlach said. "We need to learn how to crawl first before we start going for sprints."

Fort Zumwalt South 1, Triad 0