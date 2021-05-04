Monday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Rylee Mirth, McCluer North (vs Affton)
|3
|1
|1
|Elena Kellogg, University City (vs Hancock)
|3
|1
|0
|Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs St. James)
|2
|3
|0
|Izzy Tiepelman, St. Clair (vs St. James)
|3
|0
|1
|Amy Ceko, Lutheran South (vs Hazelwood Central)
|3
|0
|1
|Madison Gnade, DuBourg (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|2
|2
|0
|Makayla Johnson, St. Clair (vs St. James)
|2
|2
|0
|Abbie Zensen, Parkway West (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|1
|1
|Morgan Pett, Lutheran South (vs Hazelwood Central)
|2
|1
|0
|Leah Selm, Parkway West (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|1
|0
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|1
|0
|Olivia Rabbitt, Lutheran South (vs Hazelwood Central)
|1
|3
|0
|Genesis Rhodes, DuBourg (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|2
|0
|1
|Anna Stauder, Summit (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|0
|1
|Maddy Gillick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Farmington)
|2
|0
|1
|Jasmyn Mitchell, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|0
|1
|Ally Bowers, Villa Duchesne (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|0
|Natalie Miller, Fox (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|0
|Mary Hardy, Parkway West (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|0
|0
|Reaghan Tebbe, Breese Central (vs Highland)
|2
|0
|0