Monday's best performances
Monday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Rylee Mirth, McCluer North (vs Affton)311
Elena Kellogg, University City (vs Hancock)310
Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs St. James)230
Izzy Tiepelman, St. Clair (vs St. James)301
Amy Ceko, Lutheran South (vs Hazelwood Central)301
Madison Gnade, DuBourg (vs Medicine and Bioscience)220
Makayla Johnson, St. Clair (vs St. James)220
Abbie Zensen, Parkway West (vs Lutheran St. Charles)211
Morgan Pett, Lutheran South (vs Hazelwood Central)210
Leah Selm, Parkway West (vs Lutheran St. Charles)210
Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))210
Olivia Rabbitt, Lutheran South (vs Hazelwood Central)130
Genesis Rhodes, DuBourg (vs Medicine and Bioscience)201
Anna Stauder, Summit (vs Webster Groves)201
Maddy Gillick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Farmington)201
Jasmyn Mitchell, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Pius X)201
Ally Bowers, Villa Duchesne (vs Borgia)200
Natalie Miller, Fox (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)200
Mary Hardy, Parkway West (vs Lutheran St. Charles)200
Reaghan Tebbe, Breese Central (vs Highland)200
