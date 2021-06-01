Monday's best performances

-
Duff puts away late corner kick as Nerinx Hall edges Lafayette in sectional thriller
-
Girls soccer quarterfinal roundup: Ursuline beats Perryville for first state berth in a decade; St. Charles, Lutheran South make history
-
Nerinx Hall holds off Cor Jesu for state semifinal berth after early goal from Duff
-
Girls sectional soccer roundup: Howell, Parkway West make history; Notre Dame rolls into quarterfinals
-
McPherson's early assists get St. Dominic off to fast start in shutout of Holt
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.