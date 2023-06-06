Monday's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular O'Fallon gets late overtime goal against previously unbeaten Barrington for 3A state championship Kiley McMinn's 49th and final goal of the season lifted the Panthers to their second title in three seasons. Fort Zumwalt South becomes first public school to win three consecutive state titles in soccer The Bulldogs became the first public school to win three consecutive girls soccer state titles. Liberty North's OT goal sends Nerinx Hall to fourth successive runner-up finish The Markers staged a brave rally and were playing with confidence before falling in extra time. Gianino triggers late explosion to lift Nerinx Hall past Lafayette, into fourth successive state final FENTON — Emma Gianino was ecstatic. O'Fallon gets late goal in regulation, beats Plainfield North in PKs for second 3A state trip in three seasons Panthers freshman Delaney Nieroda scored in the 76th minute to help key the victory.