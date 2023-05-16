Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs St. Clair)
|3
|1
|0
|Keira Bumiller, Marquette (vs Lebanon)
|2
|3
|0
|Allie Kinner, Lafayette (vs Waynesville)
|2
|2
|0
|Hailey Gancarz, Duchesne (vs Winfield)
|2
|1
|1
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs St. Clair)
|2
|1
|0
|Audrey Behrmann, Marquette (vs Lebanon)
|2
|1
|0
|Sofi Maloney, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|1
|Carlie Holdman, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|2
|1
|Ana Moll, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|2
|0
|0
|Sophia Steinmetz, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|0
|Brooke Williams, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|0
|Kyla Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|2
|0
|Ava Talley, Marquette (vs Lebanon)
|1
|2
|0
|Perry Rogan, Whitfield (vs St. Clair)
|1
|1
|0
|Lilli Mitchell, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|1
|0
|Katie Stockhausen, Duchesne (vs Winfield)
|1
|1
|0
|Madisyn McCarthy, Duchesne (vs Winfield)
|1
|1
|0
|Allison Schrumpf, Pattonville (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|1
|Cece Kreh, Marquette (vs Lebanon)
|1
|0
|1
|Emily Derucki, Lafayette (vs Waynesville)
|1
|0
|1