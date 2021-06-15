Monday's best performances

-
O'Fallon shuts out Normal, makes elite eight for first time since 1995
Moody scores four goals as Althoff rallies past Columbia for 1A sectional title
Giacoletto's goal sends Triad past Waterloo and into super-sectional round
Early goals spark O'Fallon past Edwardsville in Class 3A sectional semifinal
Waterloo edges Mascoutah in overtime, advances to 2A sectional final
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Josie Nieroda, O'Fallon (vs Naperville North)
|2
|0
|1
|Gracie Giacoletto, Triad (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|1
|0
|1
|Avery Bohnenstiehl, Triad (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|1
|0
|0
