Montgomery helps Windsor soccer team make history with skills as standout softball player

The first shot came roaring by like it was ejected from a cannon.
Piper Montgomery watched the soccer ball whistle right past her head and into the net.
Then a timid freshman at Windsor High, Montgomery's first goalkeeping experience was a surprise to say the least.
"I never knew anyone could kick a ball that hard," she recalled.
Montgomery gave up three goals in one half of play in that pre-season jamboree against Fox.
"I was terrified, I was scared," Montgomery said.
Fast forward more than three years.
Now, it's Owls’ opponents who have become terrified and scared.
Montgomery has overcome her early difficulties to become one of the top goalkeepers in the area. She has not allowed a goal in Windsor's last 485 minutes and has recorded six successive clean sheets along the way.
Thanks to Montgomery, and a rock-ribbed defense, the Imperial-based school has reached the quarterfinal round for the first time in program history.
Windsor (16-8) will host Notre Dame (20-6) in a Class 2 contest at 11 a.m. Saturday with a state semifinal berth on the line.
And Montgomery has played a key role in the Owls' magical campaign.
"She's just a natural athlete," Windsor soccer coach Mike Hutchison said. "Her skill set is such that she can do almost anything if she works at it — and she's got a great work ethic."
Montgomery first took up soccer with some urging from her friends. An all-state catcher on the softball team, she found out that the soccer team needed a goalie and she simply decided to step up.
"At first, I had no idea what I was doing," she said. "I just figured if I could stop a (softball) pitch in the dirt, I could handle a big soccer ball, too."
Still, it took a little while for her to get used to a totally different sport,
"I didn't even own a soccer ball," Montgomery said. “But it looked like fun. At first, it was scary. But now, I'm comfortable with it."
Montgomery slowly eased into the sport. She even made a couple of saves in the tiebreaker portion of a 3-2 penalty-kicks win over Rosati-Kain in her first regular-season appearance March 19, 2018.
Now she can look back and laugh at her early foibles.
"She wasn't as bad as she thinks she was back then," said senior sniper Jordan Kolinski, who leads Windsor with 17 goals and 14 assists. "You could tell she'd be able to improve and get better."
Montgomery has done just that.
She feels as though her light bulb moment came midway through her sophomore season. She made a couple nifty saves under pressure, which helped her become more confident and self assured.
"It was obvious that her skills as a catcher helped make her the goalie she is today," Hutchison said. "She's used to diving and keeping down on balls. The rest came from all the work she put in."
Montgomery displays her catching ability on a regular basis on the pitch.
"I'm used to watching the spin on softball pitches and that helps with with the tricky shots," Montgomery said. "It's the same concept when you think about it. Timing is important, too. Knowing when to go out there after it or stay back."
Montgomery, who is ranked sixth in her graduating class and was Windsor's Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, came into this season determined to sharpen her game. Hutchison sees major improvement in the way she handles crosses and high balls in the box.
"She's just developed into a strong all-around player," he said.
Softball is still No. 1 in Montgomery's future. She will continue playing that sport at the NCAA Division I level for SIU Edwardsville.
For now, she is enjoying what likely is her final foray into soccer.
"I'm sure she'll miss it," said her mother, Rachel. "But softball has always been her sport."
Montgomery hit .500 with six home runs and 36 RBI last fall, all team highs, and was a third team All-Metro selection. She finished with 10 homers and 90 RBI in her four-year tenure.
Montgomery, who also played on the basketball team, has compiled a 35-25 record as a goalkeeper, including a 16-8 mark this season with 11 shutouts. She shined with a career-best 15 saves April 27 in a 2-0 loss at Fox.
Looking back, Montgomery is happy she listened to Kolinski and her buddies. She is having the time of her life as the team continues to make history.
"We kept telling her how great it would be," Kolinski said. "I'm not sure she believed us. But I bet she does now."