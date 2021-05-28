Montgomery helps Windsor soccer team make history with skills as standout softball player

"She's just a natural athlete," Windsor soccer coach Mike Hutchison said. "Her skill set is such that she can do almost anything if she works at it — and she's got a great work ethic."

Montgomery first took up soccer with some urging from her friends. An all-state catcher on the softball team, she found out that the soccer team needed a goalie and she simply decided to step up.

"At first, I had no idea what I was doing," she said. "I just figured if I could stop a (softball) pitch in the dirt, I could handle a big soccer ball, too."

Still, it took a little while for her to get used to a totally different sport,

"I didn't even own a soccer ball," Montgomery said. “But it looked like fun. At first, it was scary. But now, I'm comfortable with it."

Montgomery slowly eased into the sport. She even made a couple of saves in the tiebreaker portion of a 3-2 penalty-kicks win over Rosati-Kain in her first regular-season appearance March 19, 2018.

Now she can look back and laugh at her early foibles.

"She wasn't as bad as she thinks she was back then," said senior sniper Jordan Kolinski, who leads Windsor with 17 goals and 14 assists. "You could tell she'd be able to improve and get better."