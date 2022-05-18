Montileone's early goal kick-starts Fort Zumwalt South past Duchesne

ST. PETERS — Isabel Montileone loves her nickname.

The Fort Zumwalt South junior forward has been labeled "The Back Post Girl" by coaches and teammates.

"It's just what I do," Montileone says. "I sprint to the back post and hope to get my feet on the ball."

The Back Post Girl struck again Wednesday night.

Montileone scored from her favorite spot just 46 seconds into the match to kick-start the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win over Duchesne in the Class 3, District 4 championship at South.

Fort Zumwalt South (23-1), the defending Class 3 state champion, will face either Webster Groves (6-11) or Visitation (12-10-1) in a quarterfinal contest May 28 with a berth in the state tournament at stake.

Webster Groves and Visitation meet Thursday to decide the District 3 championship.

The Bulldogs have won 11 in a row and appear well-placed to defend their title.

Montileone, who posted her 12th tally of the season, has spent much of the campaign doing the grunt work.

"She always gets the gritty goals," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "One of the things we've asked her to do all year is find the back post — and be relentless. If the ball's in her direction, she gets it in."

Such was the case Wednesday.

Duchesne sophomore keeper Reese Potts made the initial save on a scramble in front of the net, but the ball went right to Montileone at the back post.

"I went to go shoot it and the goalie knocked it right off my foot," Montileone said. "But, it was still right there, so I tapped it in. It was pretty cool."

Montileone says almost all of her goals this season have come as the result of her skill in close.

"That's her job as the back post runner, to be at that spot at all times," South sophomore midfielder Jailyn Brownlee. "So when the ball comes in, she's there to finish it."

Brownlee, sophomore Ashley Miller and junior sniper Brooke Cattoor also scored for the winners. Brownlee doubled the lead in the 15th minute with a wicked blast from 25 yards out that landed in the upper left-hand corner just beyond the fingertips of Potts, who made a handful of highlight-reel saves to keep the contest close.

It was Browlee's seventh goal of the season and her first from long distance. Her forte is scoring off corner kicks.

"I've never had that much of an open spot," Brownlee said. "Normally, the defense pulls up on me. I thought for sure there was going to be three girls on me."

Montileone and Brownlee helped set the attack in motion with their early tallies.

"(Brownlee) had an amazing game across the board, offensively, defensively," Sanders said. "Having someone like that in the middle of the field is absolutely invaluable. When you can count on someone to put shots on frame at that type of pace, it's outrageous."

Cattoor scored her 29th goal of the season in the 51st minute off a pass from Audrey Smith on a 2-on-1 breakout. Miller put the icing on the cake in 66th minute. Her 11th goal of the year came on a cross from Hannah Schultz.

Senior keeper Sarah Bozeman held down the fort at the defensive end and recorded her seventh shared clean sheet. Junior backup Aly Moore played the final 10 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Bulldogs, who have won 29 of 30 matches going back to last season, look to be rounding into form at the perfect time. They have outscored their opponents 46-8 during the 11-game run.

"It feels like last year," Brownlee said. "This team has a great chance (of winning) state again."

Duchesne (16-3), which had won nine of its previous 10 matches, was double-bumped up to Class 3 after winning the Class 1 state championship in 2019. The Pioneers put forth a solid effort, but they were simply outgunned up top.

"Our goal was to keep them off the board for as long as possible," Duchesne coach Pat Turner said. "Letting in the early one, that's tough to come back from. They've got a lot of weapons. That a tough team to stop."

