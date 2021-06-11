Moody scores four goals as Althoff rallies past Columbia for 1A sectional title

Then came a torrid sequence of three goals in 39 seconds. Columbia grabbed a 3-2 lead on freshman Maddie Mauch's goal at 41 minutes, 21 seconds. Moody then recorded her third goal, from the middle of the box, at 41:33 to make it 3-3. Calvert's goal from 25 yards out came at 42:00 on a feed from junior Kylie Petroski, giving Althoff its first lead at 4-3.

Moody made it 5-3 when she scored from the left side of the box in the 70th minute. The Eagles answered when a shot by Mauch clanged off the crossbar and was finished by senior Allison Carr in the 74th minute.

The final five minutes were wide open, but both teams were worn down and there were few scoring chances.

"I've not experienced anything quite like that," Columbia coach Jamey Bridges said. "A lot of ups and downs and emotions, but in the end, I asked them to leave it on the field, and that's what they did."

Bridges, whose team won the Class 1A state championship in 2019, said Moody, "was who we thought she was," and agreed with Moody's assessment that Althoff's first goal helped change the tide.