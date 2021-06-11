Moody scores four goals as Althoff rallies past Columbia for 1A sectional title

BELLEVILLE — Reagan Moody's motor was running in overdrive Friday.
Moody, a junior forward for the Althoff High girls soccer team, scored four goals as the Crusaders wiped out a two-goal deficit and defeated Columbia 5-4 in a wild championship game of the Class 1A Pinckneyville Sectional.
"I was just doing it for my team. I had to keep going. That's all I was doing, I kept moving," said Moody, who has 28 goals after scoring only one as a freshman defensive midfielder in 2019. "I'm cramping up everywhere, but (it's OK). I'm still getting my arms around it."
Senior Tori Calvert added one goal and three assists as Althoff (19-2) advanced to the Columbia Super-Sectional. The Crusaders will face Alton Marquette (13-6-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia High. The Explorers beat Roxana 6-0 on Friday to win the Litchfield Sectional.
Columbia, which led 2-0 less than 15 minutes into the game, finished 12-7.
"Obviously, I'm excited and ecstatic that we won this game," Althoff coach Juergen Huettner said. "But you feel sorry that this game had to have a loser. It was a shootout. Everybody was just going at it."
Huettner has seen his share of outstanding individual performances from his players over the years, but he marveled at Moody's relentless showing on a steamy evening on the turf.
"You have a kid out there like Moody scoring four goals in a sectional-championship game," Huettner said. "It's amazing. She was gassed. When there was no more gas in her tank, she was running on fumes. When we played her the ball, we could count on her every single time.
"And Tori with three assists; the balls (to Moody) had to come from somewhere. And from a team effort, being down 2-0 against a quality Columbia team and then battling back and digging in on defense."
The Eagles led 1-0 on a goal by sophomore Taylor Martin in the sixth minute. They went ahead 2-0 in the 15th minute on junior Alexa Hildebrand's goal.
But Althoff gained much-needed momentum when Moody ripped a shot from 35 yards out in the 39th minute following a Columbia turnover. Calvert provided the pass to get the counterattack started, and suddenly the Crusaders' deficit was just 2-1.
More than anything, it gave them confidence.
"The most important one was scoring that one before the half, the first goal," Moody said. "After that, we saw (Columbia) break down a little bit and the team starting picking it up a lot. They had possession a lot of the first half, and we got that lucky goal and it just turned."
Moody scored from a sharp angle in the right side of the box to make it 2-2 in the 42nd minute. In the 44th minute, her shot skimmed the left post as the game remained tied.
Then came a torrid sequence of three goals in 39 seconds. Columbia grabbed a 3-2 lead on freshman Maddie Mauch's goal at 41 minutes, 21 seconds. Moody then recorded her third goal, from the middle of the box, at 41:33 to make it 3-3. Calvert's goal from 25 yards out came at 42:00 on a feed from junior Kylie Petroski, giving Althoff its first lead at 4-3.
Moody made it 5-3 when she scored from the left side of the box in the 70th minute. The Eagles answered when a shot by Mauch clanged off the crossbar and was finished by senior Allison Carr in the 74th minute.
The final five minutes were wide open, but both teams were worn down and there were few scoring chances.
"I've not experienced anything quite like that," Columbia coach Jamey Bridges said. "A lot of ups and downs and emotions, but in the end, I asked them to leave it on the field, and that's what they did."
Bridges, whose team won the Class 1A state championship in 2019, said Moody, "was who we thought she was," and agreed with Moody's assessment that Althoff's first goal helped change the tide.
"Two to nothing is a dangerous lead," he said. "When they get one before the half, you feel like you're losing or tied. The momentum shifted. And then for them to score a minute and a half into the second half, that was tough. We battled back (and went ahead 3-2), but then we saw our immaturity and how young we are."
Althoff will be shooting for its second win this season over Alton Marquette. It won 3-2 on May 13 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton as Moody scored two goals. A victory would sent the Explorers to the state tournament for the second time in the last three seasons.
"We weren't looking at Alton Marquette right now," Moody said. "We were looking at winning this game. But (Marquette) is our next competition. I think we've got it."