Moody's four scores help Althoff win its first title since 11 years ago

Petroski said being on the field with the championship trophy was "almost like a dream."

"I knew we could do it and I knew our team was capable of it, because we have some amazing players on our team," she said. "But seeing it happen in real life is incredible. It's amazing, and I know I'm not going to forget it."

Senior Julia O'Neill, one of Althoff's four seniors, said the championship truly required the efforts of every player on the team.

"We couldn't have done it without each and every girl," O'Neill said. "We all just came together, and like Kylie said, we have been working toward this goal the entire season. We finally did it, and it's the best feeling I could ever imagine.

"We thought it was going to be a hard game, and we came out ready to fight. We knew our effort was going to be key to this game, and I don't think we let up even after we went off (early)."

Huettner said his 2010 team was like a Maserati. While the 2021 team certainly could play in overdrive mode, there was more to it than that.