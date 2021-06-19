Moody's four scores help Althoff win its first title since 11 years ago

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Althoff reached soccer's promised land once again Saturday.
Buoyed by another four-goal outburst by junior Regan Moody, the Crusaders overwhelmed Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7-0 in the Class 1A girls soccer state championship game at Hoffman Estates High School.
Moody's four goals were a championship-game record for the state tournament. The former record of three was set by Megan Pawloski of Althoff (Class 2A) in 2010 and matched by Nicky Wisnasky of Alton Marquette (Class 1A) in 2011.
"Oh, my gosh," said Moody, trying to wrap her arms around the double dose of good news. "It was all (my teammates) that got me the ball. My whole job is just to run onto it and put it in the back of the net. That's what I did."
Senior Tori Calvert added two goals and junior Kylie Petroski opened the scoring with a goal a little more than a minute into the game. It was elementary from there, as the Crusaders (22-2) earned their first state title since 2010.
Moody also scored four goals June 11 in the Crusaders' wild 5-4 victory over Columbia in the sectional final at Althoff.
"The four goals against Columbia ... They were a really good team," said Moody, who finished with 33 goals this season. "So to beat them to get to this point was more important than getting a record."
Calvert scored the Crusaders' final two goals. Her second tally came in the 62nd minute, making it 7-0. By rule, the remaining time was cut in half, leaving 8:20 to play. Althoff then emptied its bench and waited for the horn to sound.
"I was glad we put it away early. That was what we wanted to do," Calvert said. "We knew we had to score first and get it over with early."
Winning via blowout wasn't what the Crusaders anticipated.
"It was weird. It was crazy. That was insane," Calvert said. "I never expected to win 7-0 in a state championship — ever. (Winning state) is a feeling like no other. It's the best feeling ever. It's all I ever wanted."
Moody said she had butterflies in the hours leading up to the contest. Her fears were unfounded as Althoff weaved through the Timothy Christian defense like a hot knife in butter.
"I was so scared before the game," Moody said. "I couldn't sleep last night, but once we started getting into it and putting them away early, it was such a relief."
Crusaders coach Juergen Huettner watched Timothy Christian defeat Quincy Notre Dame 1-0 in the semifinals Friday. He said he believed the Crusaders would have an advantage against the Trojans, but the fickle nature of soccer didn't allow Huettner to get too comfortable.
"I've been doing this so long. I never think (about a blowout) going in," Huettner said. "I felt like we were definitely the superior team, but a scoreline like this, I didn't anticipate that. By the same token, I don't feel like it was less meaningful. The kids had to work very hard to get to this game, and then they just took care of business."
Timothy Christian (17-3) rarely got the ball into Althoff's end. The Trojans mustered just two shots, spending most of their time trying to keep up with Althoff's whirlwind of offense.
"They were getting onto through balls like crazy," Trojans coach Jon Hamelnick said. "They came with pace and they had talent."
Timothy Christian senior Emma Carter agreed.
"They were a very good team," she said. "Those early goals put us back."
After Petroski scored from 25 yards out in the second minute, Moody connected on the Crusaders' next three goals in a stretch of 12 minutes, 53 seconds. Her fourth goal came from Petroski in the 28th minute and staked Althoff to a 5-0 lead at halftime.
"At the very beginning of the game, we talked about how our intensity needed to be up — to shut them down early," Petroski said. "We didn't want another game where we had to work our way back from (being behind) 2-0. We wanted to shut it away early and get it done."
Petroski said being on the field with the championship trophy was "almost like a dream."
"I knew we could do it and I knew our team was capable of it, because we have some amazing players on our team," she said. "But seeing it happen in real life is incredible. It's amazing, and I know I'm not going to forget it."
Senior Julia O'Neill, one of Althoff's four seniors, said the championship truly required the efforts of every player on the team.
"We couldn't have done it without each and every girl," O'Neill said. "We all just came together, and like Kylie said, we have been working toward this goal the entire season. We finally did it, and it's the best feeling I could ever imagine.
"We thought it was going to be a hard game, and we came out ready to fight. We knew our effort was going to be key to this game, and I don't think we let up even after we went off (early)."
Huettner said his 2010 team was like a Maserati. While the 2021 team certainly could play in overdrive mode, there was more to it than that.
"This team was very special in the same way," he said. "What makes this team unbelievable is their chemistry, their camaraderie. And I don't care what anybody says, you have to have talent. When you have Moody, who scored four goals against Columbia and four goals today, then you're incredible. She doesn't stop. She goes wherever she feels like it."
Huettner then summed up everything.
"This feels great, and I'll leave it at that," he said.