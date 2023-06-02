FENTON — Ally Moore spent a good majority of this girls soccer season out of the spotlight.

The Fort Zumwalt South senior goalkeeper watched as her teammates racked up one blowout victory after another.

Moore got a thrill out of seeing her teammates average almost five goals per game, but boredom did set in on a few occasions.

"There were a lot of times where I had nothing to do," Moore said. "But I figured that eventually I would have to make some big saves"

That moment came Friday — and Moore was more than ready.

She recorded a career-high 16 saves to help the Bulldogs to a 2-0 win over Ursuline Academy in a Class 3 state semifinal at Soccer Park.

Fort Zumwalt South (21-4), the two-time defending state champion, has won eight successive matches and will face Smithville (23-3) in the title contest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Moore played a huge role in the Bulldogs' drive for a three-peat.

Ursuline (16-6-1) controlled play for long stretches of the second half and created enough legitimate scoring chances to dig out of its two-goal deficit.

Yet Moore didn't budge.

"My team always scores so many goals and when it was my time step up I knew I had to do it," Moore said.

Senior Mia Brown and junior Audrey Smith scored for the South in the first 11 minutes and 18 seconds.

Moore did the rest.

"She's a beast," Smith said. "Today, she was insane."

South coach LeAnne Sanders said she was confident Moore would come up huge during crunch time.

"We've always had a ton of confidence in Ally," Sanders said. "There have been games where she's not had to do a lot. Today, she was huge."

Moore's two best saves came in the second half. She made a diving stop on a deflection of a shot by Molly Moissis in the 52nd minute. The ball changed directions at the last second and Moore dove to punch it away. Just more than 11 minutes later, Moore stonewalled Bella Daus from close range.

The Bears had two more big-time opportunities in the final 10 minutes of the match.

"She was so confident," Brown said.

Moore spent the first three seasons as a backup to a pair of standout keepers. She finally got her chance this season and has made the most of the opportunity.

"Once I make the first save, it's like I get momentum and just keep doing," Moore said.

Moore, who is heading to Arkansas State University, improved to 14-3-1 with her breakout performance. She has seven clean sheets and has made 88 saves in 1,205 minutes. Her previous high for saves in a match was seven on three different occasions.

Brown got the ball rolling by flipping a shot off the leg of a defender just 3:51 into the contest. Junior Ashley Miller began the play with a long ball into the box.

Smith converted on a penalty kick just over seven minutes later. It was her team-high 40th goal of the season.

Ursuline woke up midway through the first half before putting the pressure on over the final 40 minutes.

"We could not finish the ball," Ursuline coach Theresa Kaiser said. "Couldn't get it going."

The Bulldogs have been focused on continuing their run of state titles since the beginning of the campaign. They have outscored their opponents 53-8 over the eight-game run. Moore has allowed just two goals over the last five contests.

"Our mentality was that we knew everyone would be ready for us and they'd come out and fight," Smith said. "So we just had to fight harder."

The Bulldogs are in the final four for the fourth time, all since 2017. They took the Bears' best shot and still came out on top, thanks to a red-hot keeper.

"This was (Moore's) moment," Sanders said. "I'm so proud of her."

Missouri Class 3 state semifinal: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Ursuline 0