Moore's late goal lifts Marquette to first win over St. Joseph's

CLARKSON VALLEY — Taryn Moore simply was tired of being afraid.
The Marquette junior forward spent most of the first half of Tuesday's girls soccer match against traditional power St. Joseph's looking on in awe as the Angels raced out to an early lead.
Then, at halftime, she came to her senses.
"We were just standing around, afraid of them because of how good they always are," Moore said.
Moore and her teammates shook off that fear and promptly went to work.
The Mustangs, with a new attitude, scored a pair of second-half goals to rally for a 2-1 win in the nonconference affair in Clarkson Valley.
Moore capped off the about-face by scoring the game-winner with just 21 seconds left in regulation.
It was the Mustangs' first win over the Angels, who have reached the state tournament 17 times. Their seven state championships are second only behind Incarnate Word (9).
St. Joseph's is among the soccer elite in the area and Moore felt her team might have been giving the Frontenac school a little too much respect.
"Sure, they're good and we'd never beaten them," Moore said. "But I know so many people on that team and they're just like us."
Moore's goal might have been one of the biggest in the history of the Marquette program. St. Joseph's had won the previous six matches between the teams by a combined 15-3. All contests were played between 2014 and 2019.
"They're such a quality team, but we kept in the fight," Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. "We got stronger as the second half went on and created some opportunities."
Senior Ella Hoene started the comeback with a goal in the 43rd minute. Keeper Erica Parker, who came on to begin the second half, added a pair of nifty saves to keep the Angels (2-2) in check.
"This feels unreal," Moore said.
Moore took a picture-perfect through ball from Ava Talley and broke in alone before blasting a shot past senior goalkeeper Bella Buebendorf.
"I was very nervous," Moore said. "Last game against Lindbergh, I missed a couple. So it felt really good to finish that one."
Hoene pounced on the rebound of a head ball from Morgan Meador. Melissa Parker started the play by sending a free kick into the box.
"This is a special group, a lot of good players," Kenny said. "A game like this hinges on a play or two or three — and we were lucky enough to make them."
St. Joseph's controlled play throughout much of the first half and broke the ice on a goal by freshman Langley Mayers in the 15th minute.
Junior Kiley Duchardt began the play with a lengthy run along the right side. She sent a perfect ball into the area and Mayers finished for her second goal of the season.
"We were doing fine and then the momentum switched and we didn't know how to deal with it," St. Joseph's coach Maureen McVey said. "They came out in the second half and took it to us."
The Mustangs (5-1) are off to their quickest start since the 2010 team also won five of its first six. The fast getaway also includes a 1-0 win at perennial toughie Nerinx Hall on Saturday.
"I think this (win) puts us up there with some of the other big teams," Hoene said.