Moore's late goal lifts Marquette to first win over St. Joseph's

Moore's goal might have been one of the biggest in the history of the Marquette program. St. Joseph's had won the previous six matches between the teams by a combined 15-3. All contests were played between 2014 and 2019.

"They're such a quality team, but we kept in the fight," Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. "We got stronger as the second half went on and created some opportunities."

Senior Ella Hoene started the comeback with a goal in the 43rd minute. Keeper Erica Parker, who came on to begin the second half, added a pair of nifty saves to keep the Angels (2-2) in check.

"This feels unreal," Moore said.

Moore took a picture-perfect through ball from Ava Talley and broke in alone before blasting a shot past senior goalkeeper Bella Buebendorf.

"I was very nervous," Moore said. "Last game against Lindbergh, I missed a couple. So it felt really good to finish that one."

Hoene pounced on the rebound of a head ball from Morgan Meador. Melissa Parker started the play by sending a free kick into the box.

"This is a special group, a lot of good players," Kenny said. "A game like this hinges on a play or two or three — and we were lucky enough to make them."