Recorded 31 goals and 19 assists to help the Eagles to a 17-6-1 mark, matching the program record for victories. She had nine multi-goal matches and posted eight game-winning tallies. A first team Class 4 all-state player as a junior and second team All-Metro. Has two goals and three assists in team’s first three games this season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
