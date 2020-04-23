MSHSAA decision gives spring seniors hope to play in summer events

The chance her high school soccer career could end on something of a high note is a positive Union senior defender Hailey Cloud will take.
That became at least a possibility last week when the Missouri State High School Activities Association board of directors voted to change its bylaw to open the door for spring sports programs to be able to compete in the summer in exhibition events.
Spring sports in Missouri were canceled April 9 when school campuses were ordered closed by Gov. Mike Parson because of the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the things MSHSAA has voted to allow is for 2020 seniors — like Cloud — to be viewed as enrolled students through the summer, which allows them to represent their high schools in summertime scrimmage competitions.
“When I found out we could possibly get back on the field for a few games I was so happy,” Cloud said. “I was looking forward to this season all year and have my last season with my sister (junior Emma Cloud) and best friends. When our season got taken away I was heartbroken. Now that we could maybe get back on the field for a couple games I am very excited and grateful for MSHSAA allowing this to happen.”
Getting back on the fields, even in the summer, depends upon approval from local and state health officials, MSHSAA executive Kerwin Urhahn said.
The MSHSAA board also voted to make the summertime dead period and the summer limits on contact optional for the summer of 2020.
MSHSAA bylaw 1.5 requires member schools to establish a period of nine consecutive days beginning on a Saturday and lasting to the second following Sunday in which no contact takes place between school coaches/directors of MSHSAA-sponsored activities and students enrolled in the member school or who will be enrolled in the member school during the next school year.
“The abrupt changes that took place to our normal system of education this spring have our schools pleading for access to students this summer,” Urhahn said in a news release. “The membership asked about what possible flexibility and modifications to bylaw restrictions that could be offered."
Union coach Matt Fennessey, who guided his team to fourth-place finishes in each of the last two Class 3 girls soccer state tournaments, said he would be interested in having his team play in an event like the STL high school showcase, which is tentatively scheduled for the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights in July.
The showcase is an annual summer event of exhibition games, but this year would have graduating seniors available.
“We are very hopeful to schedule some contests this summer,” Fenessey said. “Obviously, There are still a lot of unknowns and we will wait and see."
This decision also relieves portions of bylaws 3.15.3 and 3.15.4, which limit teams to 20 days of contact during the summer.
Schools may allow teams to have more than 20 days of contact in which any coaching or instruction in the skills and techniques of any sport takes place.
“I think it's great, especially for seniors, that MSHSAA left a window open for spring sports to compete this summer,” Duchesne girls soccer coach Pat Turner said. “However, I think that takes pressure off the state and puts it on the schools and districts to come up with something. If this all does get better, I envision it looking similar to a jamboree or round robin of exhibition games. A group of a few schools possibly getting together on a weekend to get some games in.”
