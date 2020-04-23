MSHSAA decision gives spring seniors hope to play in summer events

The chance her high school soccer career could end on something of a high note is a positive Union senior defender Hailey Cloud will take.

That became at least a possibility last week when the Missouri State High School Activities Association board of directors voted to change its bylaw to open the door for spring sports programs to be able to compete in the summer in exhibition events.

Spring sports in Missouri were canceled April 9 when school campuses were ordered closed by Gov. Mike Parson because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the things MSHSAA has voted to allow is for 2020 seniors — like Cloud — to be viewed as enrolled students through the summer, which allows them to represent their high schools in summertime scrimmage competitions.

“When I found out we could possibly get back on the field for a few games I was so happy,” Cloud said. “I was looking forward to this season all year and have my last season with my sister (junior Emma Cloud) and best friends. When our season got taken away I was heartbroken. Now that we could maybe get back on the field for a couple games I am very excited and grateful for MSHSAA allowing this to happen.”