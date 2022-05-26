MWAA all-conference

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2022 girls soccer all-conference:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Camille Welker, senior, Cor Jesu
FIRST TEAM
G Kaitlyn Finnegan, senior, Cor Jesu
D Mia Martin, junior, St. Joseph's
D Quinn Conroy, junior, St. Joseph's
D Ellie Rimsky, senior, Cor Jesu
D Camille Welker, senior, Cor Jesu
D Emily Passini, senior, Cor Jesu
D Delaney Ahearn, senior, Nerinx Hall
D Julia Lammert, junior, Ursuline
D Allie Fishering, senior, Incarnate Word
D Perry Rogan, sophomore, Whitfield
M Ava Blum, senior, Nerinx Hall
People are also reading…
M Emma Gianino, junior, Nerinx Hall
M Maddie Schneiderhahn, senior, Ursuline
M Natalie Druger, junior, Ursuline
M Maddie Muhr, senior, Incarnate Word
F Nina Preusser, junior, Nerinx Hall
F Meghan Belrose, senior, Ursuline
F Megan Molner, junior, Incarnate Word
F Lauren Taaffe, senior, Cor Jesu
F Kiley Duchardt, senior, St. Joseph's
SECOND TEAM
G Taylor Gardner, sophomore, Whitfield
D Maeve Stuckey, junior, St. Joseph's
D Ella McAleenan, junior, Nerinx Hall
D Rose Baldus, senior, Ursuline
D Katie McCarthy, sophomore, Incarnate Word
D Morgan Ramthun, senior, Incarnate Word
D Rosie Cline, junior, Cor Jesu
M Heidi Fesler, freshman, Villa Duchesne
M Ana DiMaria, junior, Cor Jesu
M Kate Virtel, junior, Cor Jesu
M Rhyan Ward, sophomore, Nerinx Hall
M Sophia Browne Bozzi, senior, Ursuline
M Ana Huber, sophomore, Visitation
M Claire Nabours, senior, Incarnate Word
M Ella Rogan, sophomore, Whitfield
M Zoe Zotos, sophomore, Whitfield
F Maddie Bowman, junior, St. Joseph's
F Emery Schlueter, senior, Cor Jesu
F Tori Book, freshman, Ursuline
F Keira Smyser, junior, Cor Jesu
F Caroline Chier, freshman, St. Joseph's
F Izzy Miller, freshman, Villa Duchesne
F Mia Devrouax, sophomore, Whitfield
HONORABLE MENTION
G Grace Benac, sophomore, Villa Duchesne
G Megan Vancardo, senior, Ursuline
G Kate Lewis, freshman, Visitation
D Kaitlyn Hobart, sophomore, St. Joseph's
D Julia Schmidt, senior, Villa Duchesne
D Tate Kramer, senior, Cor Jesu
D Kinsley Smith, sophomore, Nerinx Hall
D Isabella Daus, sophomore, Ursuline
D Maura Doherty, junior, Ursuline
D Mason Lott, senior, Visitation
M Kelly Dean, senior, St. Joseph's
M Lauren Seppi, sophomore, Nerinx Hall
M Andi Lipic, senior, Cor Jesu
M Haylee Braun, sophomore, Nerinx Hall
M Addison Archer, sophomore, Ursuline
M Ella Hunter, freshman, Ursuline
M Adri Povinelli, sophomore, Visitation
M Ava Fix, sophomore, Visitation
F Allison Smith, senior, Villa Duchesne
F Emma Shields, freshman, Cor Jesu
F Payton Fisher, senior, St. Joseph's