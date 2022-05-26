 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MWAA all-conference

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2022 girls soccer all-conference:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Camille Welker, senior, Cor Jesu

FIRST TEAM

G Kaitlyn Finnegan, senior, Cor Jesu

D Mia Martin, junior, St. Joseph's

D Quinn Conroy, junior, St. Joseph's

D Ellie Rimsky, senior, Cor Jesu

D Camille Welker, senior, Cor Jesu

D Emily Passini, senior, Cor Jesu

D Delaney Ahearn, senior, Nerinx Hall

D Julia Lammert, junior, Ursuline

D Allie Fishering, senior, Incarnate Word

D Perry Rogan, sophomore, Whitfield

M Ava Blum, senior, Nerinx Hall

M Emma Gianino, junior, Nerinx Hall

M Maddie Schneiderhahn, senior, Ursuline

M Natalie Druger, junior, Ursuline

M Maddie Muhr, senior, Incarnate Word

F Nina Preusser, junior, Nerinx Hall

F Meghan Belrose, senior, Ursuline

F Megan Molner, junior, Incarnate Word

F Lauren Taaffe, senior, Cor Jesu

F Kiley Duchardt, senior, St. Joseph's

SECOND TEAM

G Taylor Gardner, sophomore, Whitfield

D Maeve Stuckey, junior, St. Joseph's

D Ella McAleenan, junior, Nerinx Hall

D Rose Baldus, senior, Ursuline

D Katie McCarthy, sophomore, Incarnate Word

D Morgan Ramthun, senior, Incarnate Word

D Rosie Cline, junior, Cor Jesu

M Heidi Fesler, freshman, Villa Duchesne

M Ana DiMaria, junior, Cor Jesu

M Kate Virtel, junior, Cor Jesu

M Rhyan Ward, sophomore, Nerinx Hall

M Sophia Browne Bozzi, senior, Ursuline

M Ana Huber, sophomore, Visitation

M Claire Nabours, senior, Incarnate Word

M Ella Rogan, sophomore, Whitfield

M Zoe Zotos, sophomore, Whitfield

F Maddie Bowman, junior, St. Joseph's

F Emery Schlueter, senior, Cor Jesu

F Tori Book, freshman, Ursuline

F Keira Smyser, junior, Cor Jesu

F Caroline Chier, freshman, St. Joseph's

F Izzy Miller, freshman, Villa Duchesne

F Mia Devrouax, sophomore, Whitfield

HONORABLE MENTION

G Grace Benac, sophomore, Villa Duchesne

G Megan Vancardo, senior, Ursuline

G Kate Lewis, freshman, Visitation

D Kaitlyn Hobart, sophomore, St. Joseph's

D Julia Schmidt, senior, Villa Duchesne

D Tate Kramer, senior, Cor Jesu

D Kinsley Smith, sophomore, Nerinx Hall

D Isabella Daus, sophomore, Ursuline

D Maura Doherty, junior, Ursuline

D Mason Lott, senior, Visitation

M Kelly Dean, senior, St. Joseph's

M Lauren Seppi, sophomore, Nerinx Hall

M Andi Lipic, senior, Cor Jesu

M Haylee Braun, sophomore, Nerinx Hall

M Addison Archer, sophomore, Ursuline

M Ella Hunter, freshman, Ursuline

M Adri Povinelli, sophomore, Visitation

M Ava Fix, sophomore, Visitation

F Allison Smith, senior, Villa Duchesne

F Emma Shields, freshman, Cor Jesu

F Payton Fisher, senior, St. Joseph's

