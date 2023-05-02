WEBSTER GROVES — They're called "Mil Dogs" — a big, juicy, super-sized hot dog that is a tradition at Nerinx Hall.

They are large enough to be a meal unto themselves, a true special treat.

Much like the person who they are named after.

Nerinx Hall athletics director Nancy Milward is retiring at the end of this month after 42 years with the independent Catholic school in Webster Groves.

"Everyone knows about Mil Dogs, whether they are from this school or not," Nerinx Hall senior soccer sniper Nina Preusser said.

The Markers made Milward proud Tuesday with a 4-0 win over rival Visitation in a MWAA girls soccer contest at home.

The 63-year-old Milward was recognized in front of a large crowd on her special day. The soccer field was re-named Mil's Field in her honor as more than 200 friends, family, alumni and administrators gathered for the event. She was given a jersey by the players with the No. 42 for her years at the school.

"When people think about this school, that's the person they think about," Nerinx Hall president John Gabriel said.

Milward, like other sports legends, is known simply by one name, "Mil."

She graduated from Nerinx Hall 1977 and led the Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State) field hockey team to the NCAA Division II national championship in 1979.

Milward took a job at Nerinx in 1981 and has been a fixture ever since.

The school has reached 31 final fours in her tenure in 10 different sports.

Mil Dogs are served at all Nerinx Hall home contests. Milward also cooks them up for students on a regular basis at field and founders day events.

"At first, I just thought that the hot dogs were just too small," Milward recalled of the birth of her treat some 10 years ago. "I wanted bigger ones, they just weren't enough for the girls. They needed more to eat. That's how it all started."

Milward takes pride in her delicacies. She almost always cooks them herself.

"How many other schools can say they have an AD that has a food named after them?" Gabriel said. "She is just so involved in this school on so many levels."

Milward took over the athletics department in 1986. She coached in more than 10 sports, including a short stint as the cheerleader coach.

But it is her attention to detail and true love for the school and its students that makes her stand out.

"She's given everything she has to this school from the first day she was here," Nerinx Hall principal Dr. Molly Grumich said. "And to stay at the same place for 42 years, that's amazing."

Part of Milward's success is her ability to connect with her students.

"I can't tell you one person she hasn't impacted," Nerinx Hall junior midfielder Lauren Seppi said. "Every day I walk through the school and she asks how I am. It's just little things like that that make her special. She's going to be remembered forever."

Milward, a Crestwood resident, is not going away. She said her first act of retirement is to have a long-needed surgery on her ankle.

After that, her plans are up in the air.

But they will certainly include many trips back to Nerinx.

"I'm not going away," she said.

Preusser, Emma Gianino, Haylee Braun and Ella McAleenan scored for the Markers (12-1) on Tuesday.

Junior keeper Caroline Ritter posted her 10th clean sheet of the season. She made a key stop on a breakaway by Visitation forward Ardi Povinelli in the 24th minute of a scoreless match. Just 44 seconds later, Gianino converted on a pass from Jane Schnell.

"I just felt it was like just another play," Ritter said. "I was just doing what I was supposed to be doing."

Defenders Kinsley Smith, Lauren Zangara, Ella Holloran and McAleenan have formed a deadly wall in front of Ritter all season long.

"We pride ourselves on our defense," said Smith, who is heading to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, one of six Nerinx regulars on the way to NCAA Division I schools. "Every time we go on the field, we want a clean slate."

Nerinx Hall has finished second in the state each of the past three years the event has been held. Smith says those runner-up efforts are hopefully a thing of the past.

"We're training hard and we're making sure our chemistry is good," Smith said. "I think we've got this."

Visitation (8-6) has lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

The Vivettes stayed close through the first 50 minutes before Nerinx Hall exploded for three second-half goals.

"For us, it's about getting some continuity going into the next few weeks," Visitation coach Chris Kenny said. "We can take some positives from this and see where we go from there."

Nerinx Hall 4, Visitation 0