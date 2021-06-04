Nerinx Hall erupts in second half to rally past St. Teresa's in state semifinal

FENTON — Lauren Seppi listened intently.
The Nerinx Hall freshman forward hinged on every word of coach Brian Haddock's halftime speech.
"He told us we've got three (goals) in us," Seppi said. "He does that all the time. But this time, looking in his eyes, I believed him."
Haddock was spot on.
The Markers scored three times in the final 25 minutes and 56 seconds to post a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory against St. Teresa's in a Class 4 girls soccer state semifinal Friday at Soccer Park.
Nerinx Hall (21-3), which has won 18 of its last 19, will face St. Dominic (24-0) in the title contest at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Fenton.
The Webster Groves-based school is looking for a second championship to go along with a crown in 1988.
The Markers bounced back from a sluggish first half to turn in their finest 40 minutes of the season. They used their speed up top to steal the match from the Stars (16-4), who controlled the tempo for a good majority of the opening half on the way to a 1-0 lead.
"At halftime, we just looked at each other and said, 'This is not over,' " Seppi said.
It wasn't.
Seppi, a flashy speedball, got the comeback started with a blast from close range off a nifty cross from Emma Gianino.
That tally seemed to light a fire under Nerinx Hall, which took over the match the rest of the way.
"After that goal, the energy just skyrocketed," said Seppi, who is tied for the team lead with 11 tallies. "Once we settled in, it was game over."
Junior midfielder Ava Blum jumped on that momentum by muscling in the go-ahead goal just more than eight minutes later. She pounced on a shot that hit the crossbar and tipped it in for a 2-1 lead.
"I just ran right through everybody and tried to get as much as possible on it," Blum said. "It was the best feeling to see my teammates running at me."
Blum has come on strong the last half of the season, according to Haddock. And she made the most of the game-changing opportunity.
"I love that girl," Seppi said. "I just sit there and watch her and think to myself, 'She's amazing.' "
Gianino added the icing to the cake by converting on a breakaway with two seconds left in regulation. The goal capped off the rally and made Haddock's prediction come true.
"I wasn't kidding," Haddock said. "I've seen this team come from behind several times against good teams. There's no panic at all. And I credit that to the senior class."
That veteran group is led by rock-ribbed defenders Mackenzie Duff and Sydney Smith.
Nerinx Hall senior keeper Kaitlyn Comesana made a pair of key saves in each half. She halted Katherine Gibson from close range three minutes into the second half to keep the deficit at 1-0.
"Our bond is what kept us alive tonight and the whole season," Blum said. "Trust the process, trust each other and good things will happen."
They sure did on Friday night.
Now, the Markers must contend with St. Dominic, which has won 30 successive matches, including a 4-1 win over Nerinx Hall on March 27.
"When we come out confident, we can play with whoever," Seppi said. "(St. Dominic) is an amazing team. It'll be about who wants it more and we want it bad."