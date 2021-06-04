Nerinx Hall erupts in second half to rally past St. Teresa's in state semifinal

That tally seemed to light a fire under Nerinx Hall, which took over the match the rest of the way.

"After that goal, the energy just skyrocketed," said Seppi, who is tied for the team lead with 11 tallies. "Once we settled in, it was game over."

Junior midfielder Ava Blum jumped on that momentum by muscling in the go-ahead goal just more than eight minutes later. She pounced on a shot that hit the crossbar and tipped it in for a 2-1 lead.

"I just ran right through everybody and tried to get as much as possible on it," Blum said. "It was the best feeling to see my teammates running at me."

Blum has come on strong the last half of the season, according to Haddock. And she made the most of the game-changing opportunity.

"I love that girl," Seppi said. "I just sit there and watch her and think to myself, 'She's amazing.' "

Gianino added the icing to the cake by converting on a breakaway with two seconds left in regulation. The goal capped off the rally and made Haddock's prediction come true.

"I wasn't kidding," Haddock said. "I've seen this team come from behind several times against good teams. There's no panic at all. And I credit that to the senior class."