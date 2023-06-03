FENTON — Nerinx Hall senior forward Nina Preusser looked down at the second-place trophy late Saturday night.

She tried to muster a smile after the Markers lost to Liberty North 4-3 in overtime in the Class 4 girls soccer state championship match at Soccer Park.

The grin just wouldn't appear.

"I guess we should be happy for being second," Preusser. "Maybe later, but right now we're just not."

Nernix Hall (19-3-1) lost in the title tilt for the fourth season in a row after dropping final matches to St. Dominic in 2021 and 2022 and Liberty North in 2019.

The Markers had hope of a breakthrough title after a spirited second-half rally erased a 3-1 deficit in just four minutes.

"I just want this narrative not to be that we're back (in the title game) and we lost," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. "I'd like it to be that we had a group of seniors that did this three times.

"What they've done is unbelievable."

Nerinx Hall has compiled an 80-14-4 record in the four seasons while reaching the final.

Yet that didn't ease the pain of a gutsy group that left it all on the pitch.

"This team has more heart than anyone I've ever seen," said junior forward Lauren Seppi, who handed out three assists on Saturday. "I know that every single person here gave everything they had. No matter the outcome, we know we can step off the field and be proud."

This might have been toughest of the four championship game losses.

The Markers rallied on second half goals by Ava Kutz and Haylee Braun. They took over the momentum and hit a goal post while tied in regulation.

But Liberty North senior Megan Hinnenkamp scored a golden goal 14 minutes and 37 seconds into the first of potentially two 15-minute OTs.

It was the third tally of the night for the University of Florida-bound sniper. Nerinx Hall junior keeper Caroline Ritter got a piece of the blast, but the force of the drive caused the ball to go off her fingers and into the open net.

"I tried to kick it as hard as I could," Hinnenkamp said. "I'm just so happy and proud of us."

Nerinx Hall struck first on a head ball from Ella McAleenan in the 14th minute off a perfect cross from Seppi.

Liberty North answered on back-to-back goals by Hinnenkamp. Lauren Wood pushed the lead to 3-1 by scoring on a 31-yard free kick in the final second of half.

The Markers charged out of the gate in the second 40 minutes and controlled possession most of the stanza.

"I told everyone at half, 'This is not over. We've got a lot left in us.' " Seppi said.

Kutz started the second-half rally with a goal from five yards out off another Seppi cross.

Junior Haylee Braun tied the contest with a perfectly place shot from a tough angle in the 54th minute.

"We had the momentum, but we just couldn't score," said Preusser, who is heading to St. Louis University.

Nerinx Hall was looking for its first title since 1988 and was making its 10th final four appearance.

The Markers lost just once over the first 16 matches of the season and sailed into the postseason on a big-time roll.

Nerinx Hall outshot the team from the Kansas City suburbs 22-13 and held a 14-2 advantage in corner kicks.

"The ball just didn't bounce our way," Haddock said. "I had every confidence in overtime that we were going to get that goal."