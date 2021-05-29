Nerinx Hall holds off Cor Jesu for state semifinal berth after early goal from Duff

KIRKWOOD — A ball that caroms off the crossbar or the post usually is a frustrating moment for a soccer team on the attack.
But it turned out fine Saturday for the Nerinx Hall Markers.
Sophomore Nina Preusser's free kick from the left flank banged off the confluence of the far crossbar and post. The ball soon presented itself at the foot of senior Mackenzie Duff, who was standing in traffic when she finished from the right side of the box at 16 minutes, 47 seconds.
It was the only goal of the game as the Markers nipped Cor Jesu 1-0 at Vianney High School to advance to the semifinals of the Class 4 girls soccer state tournament.
Nerinx Hall (20-3), the Class 4 state runner-up in 2019, will play St. Teresa's Academy (16-3) of Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.
"It was just bouncing around," Duff, a Clemson signee, said of her 11th goal of the season. "I actually kind of had my back turned, and I just kicked it with my left foot."
Duff, who scored off a corner kick in the Markers' 1-0 victory over Lafayette on Tuesday in the sectional round, said the game-winner Saturday initially went to sophomore teammate Ella McAleenan.
"It went from Nina to Mac, and then Mac shanked it a little bit and redirected it (to me)," Duff said. "It was a volley; I didn't have time to settle it. ... We knew this wasn't going to be an easy game."
Cor Jesu (17-6) applied steady pressure for most of the second half and played much better than in its previous meeting against Nerinx Hall, a 3-0 loss April 5 on the Markers' field.
But the disappointment was evident when Cor Jesu walked to its bench. Across the field, Nerinx Hall celebrated with its enthusiastic fans.
"We played much better in the second half," Chargers coach Dave Gauvain said. "I think they wanted to show that the first half wasn't us. That wasn't truly what we were all about. The second half, they came out and played well. They've had a great year. Our senior leadership was huge."
Neither team enjoyed many scoring opportunities. Nerinx Hall controlled the tempo in the first half and was dangerous on several occasions yet unable to capitalize. In the second half, the Markers became more defensive-minded as Cor Jesu desperately worked for the equalizer.
It never came, however, and relief was recognized by the Markers as the final seconds ticked away and the horn sounded.
"It was an emotional game," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. "Cor Jesu, we knew what we would see. It was a 3-0 game two months ago, but that was only in the scorebook. It was tighter than that, and we knew it.
"The maturity of our group was phenomenal, because they knew that, too. They could have come in with a little bit of gloating and beating their chest because of that result. But everything in pregame leading up to this, for our girls, was, 'Hey, watch this player' and 'They're going to come out flying.' "
Kate Virtel had one of the Chargers' best chances in the second half, but the sophomore's free kick from 35 yards away flew over the crossbar and the outstretched arms of Markers senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Comesana in the 51st minute. In the 62nd minute, Cor Jesu junior Emery Schlueter had space near the top of the box, but was unable to make firm connection.
Three minutes later, Schlueter slipped around McAleenan to gain a one-on-one opportunity against Comesana. But Schlueter's dribble went a bit too far, enabling Comesana to cover the ball in middle of the box.
Chargers sophomore Annabelle Liebrock had two shots in a three-minute span, but one flew outside the left post and another was high from 20 yards out.
Haddock held his breath every time Schlueter got the ball.
"I don't want to single players out, but No. 19, I love that player," Haddock said. "I like to use the word 'impact.' Sometimes the impact isn't on the scorebook, but what she did with her runs and drawing some of our bigger defenders away from space was very impactful."
But on this day, full impact belonged to Duff and the Markers.
Duff is strong and stands 6 feet, making her an imposing presence.
"And she's our most athletic kid. She plays a lot of basketball," Haddock said. "A lot of her goals have been kind of like this, where she spins off a defender and gets the second flick, the second ball.
"She has soccer sense. When she sees a ball bouncing ... A lot of girls get on their heels out of fear of a collision. She actually elevates her game and will blow through a play to get it. Her presence is remarkable. Even if she's not even in a play, the opponent has to always watch her."
On Duff's deciding play, Gauvain had a simple explanation.
"We just didn't clear," he said. "It bounced around a couple of times, and they're pretty good in the box. They've got good size. We didn't get the ball out. We matched up height-wise with (Duff) for the most part. In the second half, we did better physically against her."