Nerinx Hall holds off Cor Jesu for state semifinal berth after early goal from Duff

Cor Jesu (17-6) applied steady pressure for most of the second half and played much better than in its previous meeting against Nerinx Hall, a 3-0 loss April 5 on the Markers' field.

But the disappointment was evident when Cor Jesu walked to its bench. Across the field, Nerinx Hall celebrated with its enthusiastic fans.

"We played much better in the second half," Chargers coach Dave Gauvain said. "I think they wanted to show that the first half wasn't us. That wasn't truly what we were all about. The second half, they came out and played well. They've had a great year. Our senior leadership was huge."

Neither team enjoyed many scoring opportunities. Nerinx Hall controlled the tempo in the first half and was dangerous on several occasions yet unable to capitalize. In the second half, the Markers became more defensive-minded as Cor Jesu desperately worked for the equalizer.

It never came, however, and relief was recognized by the Markers as the final seconds ticked away and the horn sounded.

"It was an emotional game," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. "Cor Jesu, we knew what we would see. It was a 3-0 game two months ago, but that was only in the scorebook. It was tighter than that, and we knew it.