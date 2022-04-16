Nerinx Hall hopes Parkway College Showcase victory just a step on the road to state

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Emma Gianino describes herself as a “morning person.”

No one could argue after the energetic junior helped spark Nerinx Hall to a 4-2 victory over Aurora Metea Valley on Saturday in the Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Park. Kickoff was 10 a.m.

Gianino, a Dayton University recruit, had a goal and an assist and was involved in other productive plays for the Markers as they improved to 7-1-1.

“It was probably my best game this year,” Gianino said. “Mornings are my thing. I’m a morning person, so these morning games are good for me. It’s my goal to always bring energy to the team.”

Coffee is one of Gianino’s morning beverages, but “not on game day.”

“I don’t drink it every morning, and I don’t need it to be energetic,” Gianino said. “But I enjoy the taste. I just don’t have it before games.”

Gianino was a game-long nuisance for the talented Mustangs (8-2-1) as she worked both sides of the field and created havoc every time she touched the ball. Her goal in front of the right post in the 18th minute deadlocked the game at 1-1 and sent the Markers on their way.

Sophomore Lauren Seppi and junior Nina Preusser, a Saint Louis University recruit, joined Gianino with one goal and one assist apiece, while junior Ella McAleenan, a Lindenwood University recruit, had a goal and junior Ella Holloran assisted on Gianino’s goal.

“It was fun,” Gianino said. “We were playing a good team, and harder games are more fun. It brings out the best in our team. We always step it up to the level of competition. When we play teams like that, everyone always brings it.”

Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said Gianino is more than a morning person.

“She plays well in the afternoon and evening, too. She’s kind of our Energizer Bunny,” Haddock said. “We feel like we can put her anywhere on the field, and we do that. We might put her at her off position (forward) because of the energy she brings.

“In a game like today, where we had to fight back to take the lead, once we had the lead, we could bring her into the middle to kind of lock things down, because we know she won’t stop running. That’s a thorn in the opponent’s side when they’re trying to keep the ball. Then you have somebody like Emma who goes side to side so relentlessly. Her heart is the biggest heart I’ve ever seen on the field.”

Seppi’s left-footed blast in the box on a feed from Preusser in the 53rd minute put the Markers ahead for good at 2-1, a play that began when Gianino stole the ball from a Mustangs defender. Nerinx Hall was still celebrating Seppi’s goal when Preusser converted inside the box on a cross from Gianino to make it 3-1 in the 54th minute.

Metea Valley cut the gap to 3-2 in the 65th minute on a well-placed shot inside the left post by freshman Olivia Hernandez, but McAleenan got a piece of Seppi’s long free kick to put the Markers ahead 4-2 in the 67th minute.

“This is definitely a really big win,” Seppi said. “When we found out we were playing Metea Valley, who in the past has been incredible and they’re still such a strong team, it’s a very big win. It was a nonconference game, so people like to think it doesn’t count for anything, but to me, it almost counts for more.

“Going down 1-0 when they scored, I just said, ‘Nobody’s head goes down. This is not over. We have a whole another half. Let’s just score some goals.’”

Gianino could be described as a dynamo, a bundle of energy or perhaps even a power pack, despite her small stature. But Seppi has another name for the versatile performer.

“She’s a little fireball,” Seppi said. “Us three up top (Seppi, Gianino and Preusser), that’s dangerous. I don’t think Nerinx soccer has had that in a really long time. This year, we just keep telling each other, ‘Let’s go make history. Let’s do something really cool.’”

Seppi, of course, is talking about a Class 4 state championship. That sounds fine to Haddock, but he’s already looked ahead at District 2 and understands the gauntlet his team will face.

Joining Nerinx Hall in the district are Cor Jesu, Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South and St. Joseph’s Academy. The Markers were Class 4 runners-up in the state tournament the two most recent seasons, falling 3-1 to St. Dominic last year and 3-1 to Liberty in 2019.

“This team is a very special group,” Seppi said. “I don’t think it’s a group that comes along very often. We’re going hard at practice, we’re going hard at games. I’m ready to do something really cool.”

Gianino agrees “100%” and hopes the Markers get another crack at St. Dominic in the state tournament. The teams kicked off this season against one another March 26, with St. Dominic winning 2-1 in overtime.

“Everyone is coming back from last year way hungrier,” Gianino said. “We talk every single game that this is just a game leading up to state. It’s something we need to do to get there, especially this game (against Metea Valley). It was a high-competition team. They’re like a final four opponent. It was a great game, a great win.”

The Markers also have top talent at other spots on the field. Senior defender Delaney Ahearn will play at Mississippi State, and senior center midfielder Ava Blum is headed for Nebraska Omaha.

“Everybody thinks about going to state,” Haddock said. “Our district looks like state teams. That’s our focus because state doesn’t happen without getting out of that first eight. That might be the toughest district I’ve seen in 15 years.”

