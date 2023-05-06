O’FALLON, Ill. — Two of the area’s top girls soccer teams squared off Friday at O’Fallon High.

Visiting Nerinx Hall came away with a 1-0 victory after getting an own goal midway through the second half and then holding off the Panthers’ best scoring chance in the game’s final minutes.

“I thought we played hard and got a good result against a quality team,’’ Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. “O’Fallon tested us and provided an element that we don’t see all the time. They’re skilled and they’re talented, but they also bring a toughness to the game that pushed us. That’s a state-caliber team and coming away with the win today was something we feel good about.”

The Markers (14-1-1) know a little about top-level soccer, having finished as Class 4 state runner-up in each of the last three Missouri state tournaments. The Markers lost 3-1 to Liberty-Kansas City in the title game in 2019, fell 3-1 to St. Dominic in 2021 and lost 1-0 in a penalty-kick shootout to St. Dominic for last year’s championship. Due to COVID, there was no state competition in 2020.

“The goal is to get back to state and to win it this time. And I have no doubt in my mind that we can do it,’’ Nerinx Hall junior goalkeeper Caroline Ritter said after Friday’s game. “Last year, losing in PKs was awful. It’s a terrible way to lose, but those are the rules and you just have to play through it. This year, hopefully we can get back and win it all. We feel like we have a team that can do it and that’s what we’re working toward.”

O’Fallon (13-3-1), which won the Illinois Class 3A championship in 2021, posted 20-2 seasons in both 2021 and 2022.

The shutout Friday was the 13th of the season for Ritter and the Markers, who’ve outscored opponents by a 39-3 count this season.

“Honestly, the shutouts are more about the girls in front of me,’’ Ritter said. “In most games, I don’t have to do a whole lot because of the team and the solid play in front of me.”

That Markers defense features senior Ella McAleenan and junior Kinsley Smith in the middle and senior Ella Holloran and freshman Lauren Zangara on the wings.

“Our defense has been exceptional all year — I hope I don’t jinx it — and we obviously need that to continue,’’ Haddock said. “And it’s not just about the goalkeeper and the girls in the back. Our success defensively is a credit to our players all over the field. Our forwards and our midfielders, it’s their hard work and pressure on the ball that’s our first line of defense.”

Nerinx Hall had the wind at its back in the first half and had a territorial edge in play. But the Markers created just a couple of dangerous chances. One such chance, from Jane Schnell with about 14 minutes to play before halftime, sailed over the cross bar.

Then in the 35th minute, the Markers’ Lauren Seppi worked a nice one-two with Haylee Braun before having her shot tipped over the crossbar by O’Fallon goalkeeper Kendall Joggerst.

The visitors finally broke through to score the day’s lone goal midway through the second half when a ball played into the penalty area by the Markers’ Holloran was knocked into the O’Fallon goal by a Panthers defender.

Not long after that, O’Fallon’s Allie Tredway sent a long-range shot over the Nerinx goal. On another Markesr chance midway through the half, Seppi made a nice pass to set up Nina Preusser, but O’Fallon defender Regan Schreckenberg blocked the shot.

A couple of minutes later, after receiving a pass from teammate Rhyan Ward, the Markers’ Seppi was taken down inside the area for a penalty kick. But the PK from Nerinx Hall’s Preusser banged off the goal post.

Each team created some late chances. After some nice Markers passwork, O’Fallon keeper Joggerst came up with a diving stop on a shot from Seppi. A few minutes later, a ball into the goal mouth from O’Fallon’s Addison Baldus was punched from danger by Ritter.

But the home team’s best chance to pull even came with less than two minutes to play. On a quick counter, O’Fallon moved the ball into a dangerous position before Ritter came up with the initial stop and the loose ball was cleared from danger by back-tracking center midfielder Ward.

“I’m glad she was there because I got tangled up with one of their forwards and couldn’t get to the ball,” Ritter said.

“That’s the way soccer goes, right? We knock the ball into our goal and then can’t get to the loose ball in their penalty area there at the end,’’ O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. “Our players are disappointed because they love to compete and because they hate to lose. But that’ why we schedule games like this. Games like tonight help produce the atmosphere and the intensity we’re going to see in the playoffs. These games, win or lose, will ultimately help make us a better team.”

Nerinx Hall 1, O'Fallon 0