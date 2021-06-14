Nieroda's OT goal lifts O'Fallon past defending 3A champs and into first state semifinal

“It means a lot to the community,” O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. “We heard from a number of girls from that 1995 team wishing our ladies good luck and sending the message to do the work that they weren’t able to do.

“That was a heartfelt thing that I think they understood, that it’s not just for them. It’s for the community, the school and the program. It’s a special moment for us.”

The Panthers did it in dramatic fashion. Naperville North (12-3-3) took a 1-0 lead on junior Taylor Korosec’s goal in the 22nd minute and had a few other shots barely miss.

But the Huskies put only one other shot on goal after that and Nieroda tied it 1-1 in the 45th minute. Sophomore midfielder Kiley McMinn hit the right post with a 22-yard free kick and Nieroda was in the right spot to bury the rebound.

Naperville North goalkeeper Abby Haskell made a great diving save on O'Fallon's Avery Christensen four minutes later. But she had no chance on Nieroda’s second goal.

“I just saw the space and I was like, ‘You’ve got to go, this is probably one of the last chances you’re going to get,’ ” Nieroda said. “I just kept pushing myself.

“I had the opportunity to take a shot and it went in. It was kind of crazy.”