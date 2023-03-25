Led the Markers to a runner-up finish in Class 4 for second consecutive season with 17 goals and 13 assists. A first-team all-state selection, Preusser scored nine game-winning goals in helping team to a 21-3-1 record. Signed to play for St. Louis University, where she will join her sister, Jess.
Steve Overbey
