North Point prolongs amazing first season with district win over Winfield

ST. CHARLES — North Point High freshman forward Gia Zerface came into this soccer season with high hopes.

And realistic expectations.

"At the start, I thought that if we won more than we lost, that would be good," Zerface said.

The Grizzlies, in their first full season of existence, blew past that modest goal — and kept right on rolling.

North Point knocked off Winfield 3-0 on Saturday in the opening round the Class 2, District 5 Tournament at St. Charles High.

The brand-new school, located in the northwestern part of Wentzville, will face St. Charles (16-6-1) in a semifinal round game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Orchard Farm (16-5-1) and St. Charles West (6-16) meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. The winners face off for the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Grizzlies, with 15 freshmen on their 20-player roster, are the feel-good story of the spring. They have turned heads with an impressive 13-2 record against more experienced schools that have been playing soccer for decades.

The initial prediction of a .500 season seems laughable now as North Point has won eight of its last nine matches.

Most importantly, the players, who really had no idea what to expect, are in a 'we-fear-nobody' mode.

"No one expected us to be doing what we are doing," sophomore midfielder Lauryn Collier said. "Now, everyone knows who we are."

The Grizzlies' resume is dotted with impressive wins, including an early-season 4-1 victory over McCluer North, which has a 10-6 mark. They also knocked off Valley Park, which sports a 12-5 record.

Those head-turning triumphs signaled this young group is here to stay.

"I think we're way ahead of schedule from where we first thought the program was at," North Point coach Greg Schroeder said. "We're looking to build off of it with even more wins."

Zerface and Collier scored in Saturday's victory. Freshman Rylee Shimstock added a goal and an assist. Freshman keeper Devin Tracy recorded her seventh solo clean sheet of the campaign.

"We just figured out how to play together," Zerface said. "And how to play with confidence."

Zerface is the undisputed leader of the kiddie corps with 19 goals and 12 assists. She has had a hand in 62% of her team's 50 goals this season.

Collier got things rolling Saturday by scoring on a free kick from 31 yards out. She unleashed a rocket into the upper-left hand corner to open the scoring with just 26 seconds left in the half.

Zerface took over from there with a nifty move off a pass from Shimstock in the 49th minute. Shimstock then rounded out the assault with her second goal of the season. She converted off a pass from Isabelle Kuykendall with 14 minutes, 3 seconds left in the contest.

The Grizzlies may be surprising some teams, but Winfield has seen the maturation of this club first hand. North Point recorded its third win of the season against the Warriors (7-13) including 2-0 and 2-1 triumphs earlier in the year.

"They have a lot of good things to look forward to in the future," Winfield coach Jim Gorski said. "Maybe we've got a small rivalry going with them."

Kylie Mueller is second on team with seven goals and adds even more depth up top. Aubrey Coe and Amelia Foster have been steady in the midfield. Shayne Smith, Alyssa Dickherber and Maddy and Kensey Rose anchor a strong back line.

North Point held its own in a 2-1 loss to Orchard Farm, which split a pair of matches with St. Charles this season. Troy beat the Grizzlies 5-0 on April 18.

"The best part of this is that the bond we're building right now, we're going to have for a while," Zerface said.

