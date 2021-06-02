Notre Dame can't find finishing touch in Class 3 semifinal loss to Grain Valley

FENTON — Rachel Tabash was not in the mood for a consolation prize.
The Notre Dame senior midfielder simply shook her head minutes after the Rebels dropped a hard-fought 1-0 decision to Grain Valley in a Class 3 girls soccer state semifinal Wednesday at Soccer Park.
"We did everything in our power," Tabash said. "But it still hurts."
Notre Dame (21-7), making its 10th final four appearance, will face Union (24-3) in the third-place contest at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Grain Valley (22-2-1) advanced to take on Fort Zumwalt South (21-2) in the title match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Rebels outshot Grain Valley 10-9 and held an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks. But they hit a post in the first half and a crossbar down the stretch.
"Sometimes the bounces just don't go your way," Notre Dame coach Jake Pittroff said. "Our girls fought hard, right up to the last minute."
Notre Dame, which won its lone state championship in 1986, put plenty of pressure on the Eagles over the last 18 minutes. Junior Jill Beck hit the crossbar head on with a long drive with 5 minutes and 8 seconds left in regulation. Payton Buck also just missed on a partial breakaway along the right wing in the 71st minute.
Grain Valley keeper Camihle Williams recorded five saves.
"We were knocking, we just couldn't get it in the back of the net," Pittroff said.
Tabash, who will not play soccer in college, was proud of the Rebels' effort.
"They had one opportunity and they capitalized on it," Tabash said. "No matter what we did, we just couldn't score."
Notre Dame senior keeper Samantha Foppe recorded five saves and kept her team in the contest.
Grain Valley, located an hour outside of Kansas City, finally broke up the defensive struggle on a goal by freshman Emma Thiessen in the 59th minute. She took a razor-sharp pass from senior Raena Childers and broke in all alone before pushing the ball past Foppe. Childers, who has scored 55 goals, is headed to Kansas University.
"This is pretty unbelievable," Childers said. "I'm in awe right now."
Notre Dame junior Samantha Short was robbed by Williams on a free kick in the 30th minute. Williams dove to her right to knock the ball away at the last minute.
"We had so much energy in that last 15 (minutes)," said Tabash, who leads Notre Dame with 18 goals. "I thought that was our time to get one."
The Rebels carried a six-match winning streak into the contest and dominated play at times.
"This team was built around our senior leadership and some good underclassmen as well," Pittroff said. "We felt all along we could make a run at it and get here."