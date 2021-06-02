Notre Dame can't find finishing touch in Class 3 semifinal loss to Grain Valley

"We were knocking, we just couldn't get it in the back of the net," Pittroff said.

Tabash, who will not play soccer in college, was proud of the Rebels' effort.

"They had one opportunity and they capitalized on it," Tabash said. "No matter what we did, we just couldn't score."

Notre Dame senior keeper Samantha Foppe recorded five saves and kept her team in the contest.

Grain Valley, located an hour outside of Kansas City, finally broke up the defensive struggle on a goal by freshman Emma Thiessen in the 59th minute. She took a razor-sharp pass from senior Raena Childers and broke in all alone before pushing the ball past Foppe. Childers, who has scored 55 goals, is headed to Kansas University.

"This is pretty unbelievable," Childers said. "I'm in awe right now."

Notre Dame junior Samantha Short was robbed by Williams on a free kick in the 30th minute. Williams dove to her right to knock the ball away at the last minute.

"We had so much energy in that last 15 (minutes)," said Tabash, who leads Notre Dame with 18 goals. "I thought that was our time to get one."

The Rebels carried a six-match winning streak into the contest and dominated play at times.