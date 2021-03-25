Notre Dame knocks off Fox in double overtime to claim tournament crown

As the clocked ticked down, the Rebels' offensive frustration mounted.

"We tried to stay positive," Pagano said.

Selsor finally broke the drought by squeezing a drive in between the post and Arnold's fingertips.

The tally seemed to light a fire under the Rebels.

"After that, we knew the game was ours," Pagano said. "We had to win after (Selsor's) goal."

Pagano broke loose on the wing and fired a perfect cross intended for either Selsor and Payton Buck, who both were in good position.

"I was trying to cross it for someone on the back post," Pagano said. "But I was honestly just trying to get something out of it."

The ball caromed off the foot of a defender and into the net with 2 minutes and 27 seconds left in the second of two 10-minute overtime sessions.

"The girls showed they know how to handle adversity," Pittroff said. "That's what championship teams have to deal with when you're trying to compete."

The Warriors (2-1) know all about late-match tallies. They reached the final by scoring with 28 seconds left to knock off Rosati-Kain 2-1 in the semifinal round.