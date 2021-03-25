Notre Dame knocks off Fox in double overtime to claim tournament crown

ARNOLD — Notre Dame junior Emma Selsor was all but resigned to the fact Thursday was going to be one of those days for the Rebels.
"We kept firing shot after shot after shot," she said. "And nothing was going in."
Selsor changed all that at the last minute.
The speedy forward scored with 78 seconds in regulation to tie the contest and sophomore Anna Pagano tallied a golden goal in double overtime to lift Notre Dame to a 2-1 win over Fox in the championship match of Fox Invitational in Arnold.
Notre Dame (3-0) outscored its opponents 8-1 over three contests to capture the eight-team affair.
"Our motto is to play Notre Dame soccer," Rebels coach Jake Pittroff said. "That's play hard, play fast, play together. The girls definitely demonstrated that tonight."
The Rebels dominated play throughout long stretches of 98-minute affair but simply couldn't solve Fox sophomore keeper Elizabeth Arnold.
"We had a lot of quality chances," Pittroff said.
Fox jumped to an early 1-0 lead on a blast by sophomore forward Aubrey Andrews in the seventh minute.
Arnold took over from there, protecting the one-goal cushion with a host of highlight-reel saves.
As the clocked ticked down, the Rebels' offensive frustration mounted.
"We tried to stay positive," Pagano said.
Selsor finally broke the drought by squeezing a drive in between the post and Arnold's fingertips.
The tally seemed to light a fire under the Rebels.
"After that, we knew the game was ours," Pagano said. "We had to win after (Selsor's) goal."
Pagano broke loose on the wing and fired a perfect cross intended for either Selsor and Payton Buck, who both were in good position.
"I was trying to cross it for someone on the back post," Pagano said. "But I was honestly just trying to get something out of it."
The ball caromed off the foot of a defender and into the net with 2 minutes and 27 seconds left in the second of two 10-minute overtime sessions.
"The girls showed they know how to handle adversity," Pittroff said. "That's what championship teams have to deal with when you're trying to compete."
The Warriors (2-1) know all about late-match tallies. They reached the final by scoring with 28 seconds left to knock off Rosati-Kain 2-1 in the semifinal round.
This time, the shoe was on the other foot.
"You never want to lose, but sometimes things like this happen," Fox coach Dustin Schnable said. "My girls will be better for this game. They're walking off the field right now with their heads high."
Fox was rewarded for its early momentum with Andrews' fourth tally of the season. She outmuscled a defender for a loose ball and broke in along the left wing before ripping a shot past senior goalkeeper Samantha Foppe.
Foppe was solid the rest of the way, recording a nifty save in the first extra session to prolong the match.
Notre Dame began to take control midway through the first half and held a territorial advantage the rest of the way.
Still, the Rebels needed some late match magic from Selsor and Pagano to get the job done.
"It took a while — but we finally got rewarded for how hard we were working," Pagano said.