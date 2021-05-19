 Skip to main content
Notre Dame moves up class ladder to knock off Summit for district crown
FENTON — Jake Pittroff was surprised.

The Notre Dame girls soccer coach couldn't believe his team was moved up to Class 3 this season after spending more than a decade as a smaller Class 2 school.

"More like shocked," he said when he received the news last month. 

His players, on the other hand, couldn't have cared less.

"When he told us, we just figured it meant that we would have to beat better teams to get to state," senior midfielder Rachel Tabash said.

Added sophomore forward Anna Pagano, "No big deal. For us, we took it as a challenge."

The Rebels have met that challenge head on.

Tabash, Pagano and junior Emma Selsor scored second-half goals to lead Notre Dame to a 3-1 win over Summit on Wednesday in the Class 3 District 3 championship match.

The Rebels (19-6) will host Clayton (14-8) in a sectional contest at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Notre Dame may not have expected the class bump, but it sure hasn't let the change in competition slow it down.

Actually, the players seem to have kicked their game up a notch.

"If anything it motivated us more to push that much harder," said Pagano, who broke a scoreless tie with a header in the 51st minute. "This gives us a chance to show everyone how good we really are."

Tabash said it's been simply business as usual in the Rebels camp.

"Honestly, it didn't bother us at all," she said.

So instead of the usual postseason matches against the likes of Perryville and Cape Notre Dame, the Rebels have had to face higher enrollment schools like Summit (10-11-1), which had reached the Class 3 final four four times over the last five years that the event has been held.

Notre Dame stepped up and turned in what Tabash said was its "best match of the season" at the perfect time.

"We didn't give them an inch of space and did everything we could to put the ball in the back of the net," said Tabash, who leads the team with 16 goals.

Pagano got the ball rolling with her highlight-reel tally early in the second half. She took a perfect free kick from Jill Beck and used her head to flick the ball past keeper Haley Glenn.

"(Beck) played a good ball and I was anticipating it going to that spot," Pagano said. "It really picked up our game and brought our energy levels up."

Selsor pushed the lead to 2-0 just more than 11 minutes later by popping the ball past Glenn, who strayed a little too far off her line.

Summit trimmed the deficit in half on a blast by Katie Jundt with 15 minutes and 1 second left in the second half.

But Tabash answered just over three minutes later.

Notre Dame senior goalkeeper Samantha Foppe took over from there with a pair of big saves down the stretch. Foppe improved to 18-6 and has made 129 saves in 1,968 minutes this season.

Rebels defenders Samantha Short and Dani Williams helped keep the Falcons offense in check.

"This was like a chess match," Pittroff said.

Summit came into the contest on a six-match winning streak, but was never able to get going as the Rebels did an excellent job of clogging up the passing lanes.

"It's ideally an 80-minute game and sometimes it comes down to few seconds that changes the landscape," Summit coach Eric Hill said. "Hats off to Notre Dame for taking advantage of the situations that presented themselves."

