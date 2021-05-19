Notre Dame moves up class ladder to knock off Summit for district crown

Notre Dame players run towards the student seating section after they defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit defender Katie Jundt (16, back to camera) scores the lone goal for Summit as she kicks over a Notre Dame wall made up of players (from left) Jill Beck, Anna Pagano, Sophie Lanzafame, and Samantha Short. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame midfielder Rachel Tabash (left) is congratulate by teammate Payton Buck after Tabash dribbled past Summit goalkeeper Haley Glenn (in background) and scored on an empty net. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame goalkeeper Samantha Foppe leaps and tips a Summit shot on goal over the crossbar. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame defender Samantha Short (right) wins the header from Summit midfielder Mackenzie Sundhausen. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame midfielder Grace Newsham (right) and Summit midfielder Mackenzie Sundhausen vie for the ball. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit defender Megan Mutch takes a throw-in. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit goalkeeper Haley Glenn (right) could only watch as Notre Dame midfielder Rachel Tabash (left) dribbles past her and scores on an empty net. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame forward Emma Selsor (left) is congratulated by teammates Sophie Lanzafame (center) and Anna Pagano after scoring a goal. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame defender Jill Beck sends the ball downfield. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame forward Emma Selsor (left) brings the ball downfield as Summit defender Chloe Ceballos follows close behind. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit forward Abby Larocque (left) and Notre Dame defender Samantha Short vie for the ball. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit midfielder Mackenzie Sundhausen leaps for a header. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame forward Payton Buck (left) and Summit midfielder Mikayla Wallach run neck-and-neck as they each try to get possession of the ball. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit goalkeeper Haley Glenn punches the ball out of the goal area on an incoming corner kick. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fans were packed into the stands as COVID 19 restrictions were loosened by the CDC. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame midfielder Grace Newsham (left) and Summit midfielder Rylie Morris collide as they battled for the ball. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame players Anna Pagano (left) and Jill Beck (right) double-team Summit player Riley Vancardo. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit defender Megan Mutch (left) and Notre Dame midfielder Grace Newsham fight for the ball. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame forward Payton Buck (left) tries to get the ball from Summit midfielder Rylie Morris. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame forward Payton Buck (left) and Summit defender Megan Mutch vie for the ball. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame defender Abby Youngblood (left) leaps out in front of Summit forward Becca Rheinheimer to deflect the ball away. Notre Dame defeated Summit 3-1 in a Class 3 District 3 girls soccer final at Summit High School in Fenton, MO on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — Jake Pittroff was surprised.
The Notre Dame girls soccer coach couldn't believe his team was moved up to Class 3 this season after spending more than a decade as a smaller Class 2 school.
"More like shocked," he said when he received the news last month.
His players, on the other hand, couldn't have cared less.
"When he told us, we just figured it meant that we would have to beat better teams to get to state," senior midfielder Rachel Tabash said.
Added sophomore forward Anna Pagano, "No big deal. For us, we took it as a challenge."
The Rebels have met that challenge head on.
Tabash, Pagano and junior Emma Selsor scored second-half goals to lead Notre Dame to a 3-1 win over Summit on Wednesday in the Class 3 District 3 championship match.
The Rebels (19-6) will host Clayton (14-8) in a sectional contest at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Notre Dame may not have expected the class bump, but it sure hasn't let the change in competition slow it down.
Actually, the players seem to have kicked their game up a notch.
"If anything it motivated us more to push that much harder," said Pagano, who broke a scoreless tie with a header in the 51st minute. "This gives us a chance to show everyone how good we really are."