Notre Dame moves up class ladder to knock off Summit for district crown

Tabash said it's been simply business as usual in the Rebels camp.

"Honestly, it didn't bother us at all," she said.

So instead of the usual postseason matches against the likes of Perryville and Cape Notre Dame, the Rebels have had to face higher enrollment schools like Summit (10-11-1), which had reached the Class 3 final four four times over the last five years that the event has been held.

Notre Dame stepped up and turned in what Tabash said was its "best match of the season" at the perfect time.

"We didn't give them an inch of space and did everything we could to put the ball in the back of the net," said Tabash, who leads the team with 16 goals.

Pagano got the ball rolling with her highlight-reel tally early in the second half. She took a perfect free kick from Jill Beck and used her head to flick the ball past keeper Haley Glenn.

"(Beck) played a good ball and I was anticipating it going to that spot," Pagano said. "It really picked up our game and brought our energy levels up."

Selsor pushed the lead to 2-0 just more than 11 minutes later by popping the ball past Glenn, who strayed a little too far off her line.