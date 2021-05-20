Novak scores lone goal as John Burroughs wins first district title since 2013

Despite scoring three goals in three games, Novak said her return hasn't been without some mental challenges.

"It was hard to get the confidence back to do the shuffles, the in and out, the cuts, without being timid on the field," Novak said. "Also, wearing the knee brace helps me to be more confident on the field and less timid for injuries."

John Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said Novak is a valuable player since she also stars as a center back.

"She's strong right now so we're using her up front," Trzecki said. "She's a big body; she's somebody that can hold up the ball. She's been finding (the back of the goal). This is her second game-winner, so she's got a knack around the goal for finishing. She's got great heart, great spirit."

The Bombers were stellar on defense. In addition to a shutout by sophomore goalie Lindley Morton, John Burroughs stymied the Saints' leading scorers — junior Allison Smith (11 goals, five assists) and senior Ally Bowers (nine goals, eight assists).

John Burroughs employed extra defenders in the final 15 minutes, leaving Novak alone on the forward line, to keep Villa Duchesne off the board.