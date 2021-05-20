Novak scores lone goal as John Burroughs wins first district title since 2013

LADUE — All of the time spent rehabilitating her right knee was worthwhile Thursday for John Burroughs freshman Caroline Novak.
Playing in just her third game of the season because of a meniscus tear, Novak scored off a deflection in the 23rd minute and the host Bombers made the goal hold up as they defeated Villa Duchesne 1-0 in the Class 1 District 3 girls soccer championship.
"It feels good," said Novak, who was cleared to play May 11 following 1 1/2 months of extensive physical therapy. "I was able to prove that even though I had an injury, I was able to contribute to the team. It's been good to get back with everyone, and this was a team effort."
It was John Burroughs' first district championship since 2013. The Bombers (11-3-1) will play Lutheran St. Charles (13-11) in the quarterfinals of the Class 1 state tournament May 29.
Villa Duchesne finished 8-11-1.
Novak hit a one-time volley into the back of the net from the middle of the box. The ball caromed off a teammate and popped into the air before Novak ripped it past Villa Duchesne freshman goalie Grace Benac.
"It was a cross that hit off someone's chest. They volleyed it up and I kicked it in," said Novak, who has one goal in each of her first three games of the season. "It was a teammate's chest. I think it was Emi Pope or Allie Dornfeld, one of the two. We really needed that (goal) to help us get the confidence we needed to be able to win the game."
Despite scoring three goals in three games, Novak said her return hasn't been without some mental challenges.
"It was hard to get the confidence back to do the shuffles, the in and out, the cuts, without being timid on the field," Novak said. "Also, wearing the knee brace helps me to be more confident on the field and less timid for injuries."
John Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said Novak is a valuable player since she also stars as a center back.
"She's strong right now so we're using her up front," Trzecki said. "She's a big body; she's somebody that can hold up the ball. She's been finding (the back of the goal). This is her second game-winner, so she's got a knack around the goal for finishing. She's got great heart, great spirit."
The Bombers were stellar on defense. In addition to a shutout by sophomore goalie Lindley Morton, John Burroughs stymied the Saints' leading scorers — junior Allison Smith (11 goals, five assists) and senior Ally Bowers (nine goals, eight assists).
John Burroughs employed extra defenders in the final 15 minutes, leaving Novak alone on the forward line, to keep Villa Duchesne off the board.
"It was key to make sure we were shored up in the middle and forcing them to give up the ball to somebody out wide so we could try to get it back," Trzecki said. "We did a better job containing (Bowers) than we did the first time we played them (in a 3-3 tie May 7.)"
Villa Duchesne didn't enjoy many offensive opportunities. Its best chance came in the 37th minute when Bowers made a long run down the right side of the field and ripped a shot that was covered by Morton in front of the right post. In the final seconds of the first half, Bowers' shot from the right side sailed high over the far post.
"I think it was a pretty even match," Villa Duchesne coach Tim Twellman said. "The second half, with that 1-0 lead, they just kind of packed it in and we had trouble getting to them. A lot of things have to happen through Ally, and they really kept her from doing a whole lot today. She works so hard; it just didn't happen today."
The Saints, trying desperately to gain the equalizer, put senior Izzy Kohlberg in goal and placed Benac into the attack with 20 minutes to play. But the move didn't reap benefits.
"She's a good field player, too," Twellman said. "We wanted to get her on the field to see if she could create something for us."