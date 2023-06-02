The O'Fallon girls soccer team got one goal from a familiar source for breathing room Friday in its Class 3A state semifinal against Lincoln-Way East.

But the first goal in the Panthers' 2-0 victory at North Central College in Naperville could be chalked up as a bit more of a surprise.

Sophomore defender Addison Baldus scored her third goal of the season and first since April 22 in the dying seconds of the first half off a corner kick by junior midfielder Ella Peterson.

Baldus' goal gave O'Fallon a shot of momentum going into halftime, and senior Keely McMinn scored her 48th goal of the season in the 55th minute for a crucial two-goal lead.

The Panthers (20-3-1) held on the rest of the way for their 14th shutout of the season and advanced to play at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A state final against Barrington (23-0-2).

O'Fallon won the state championship in 2021 but fell in the sectional semifinals during its title defense in 2022.

The Panthers have been among the St. Louis area's best teams all season and stand one victory away from a second championship.

Barrington, however, has been one of the top programs in Illinois, with seven semifinal appearances since 2013. That includes consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018 along with runner-up finishes in 2019 and last season.

In the opening 3A semifinal Friday, Barrington scored four goals in the second half of a 5-0 victory against Libertyville.

