Dave Robben would’ve loved the effort and the result.

On the day Oakville High renamed its athletic field the Dave Robben Field at Rodger E. Estes Stadium, the Tigers girls soccer team started strong and then defended well in a 2-1 win over Suburban Conference Yellow Pool rival Lindbergh on Thursday afternoon.

Oakville (6-2-1 overall, 3-1 conference) grabbed the lead less than six minutes into the contest on a goal by senior Grace Kestler. The lead went to 2-0 midway through the opening half after sophomore Hazel Blumenkemper was taken down after making a strong run into the penalty area. Blumenkemper’s penalty kick made it 2-0.

Lindbergh (7-5, 1-3) came on as the match progressed and cut the lead in half with a penalty kick goal of its own with about 26 minutes to play. The Flyers’ Izzy Hegger converted the PK.

But the defense, keyed by some strong play from junior goalkeeper Sydney Baker, helped the Tigers come away with the victory.

“We have mad respect for Lindbergh as a district and conference foe; they’re a rival and this is a bragging rights game,’’ Oakville coach Sarah Guenther said. “But on the night that we dedicate our field to Robben, I think this game meant a little more to us.”

Robben, aka Robes, died of heart failure April 13, 2022, at the age of 80.

He stepped down in 2017 after 39 years of coaching Oakville soccer and amassing 1,125 victories, the most combined among boys and girls in Missouri. He led the Tigers to a girls state title in 1991 and to the boys championship in 2000. His girls squad also won the St. Louis Metro Cup in 1983 before girls soccer in Missouri had a state tournament.

His teams earned seven other final four trips and won 27 district championships. He was named National Soccer Coaches Association Midwest Region coach of the year in 1991 and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Missouri State coach of the year in 2000. Robben was part of the inaugural class inducted into the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame.

Robben, a member of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame and the St. Mary’s Hall of Fame, capped his coaching career in the spring of 2021 as an assistant coach with his nephew, Jeff, at Lutheran South. That spring, the Lancers girls finished third at state.

A standout goalkeeper, Robben played for more than 30 years, battling for national championships with St. Louis University and Kutis. He coached more than 50 years at the youth, high school, junior college, amateur Senior and Open Cup levels.

Robben once said, “At some point in my life, I realized that teaching was my karma.”

After 12 years at Woodward Elementary, he made his way to Oakville, where he was the 2008 Teacher of the Year. As an educator, he combined two of his loves, teaching and coaching, and impacted an untold number of young lives.

CBC coach Terry Michler, who leads the U.S. with 1,039 career boys soccer coaching wins, had great respect for Robben and his Oakville program.

“The guys who played for him, they worshipped him,’’ Michler said. “He had an expectation for them, how he wanted them to play. His system was pretty rigid, but he got his teams to buy in and to make it work. His system of play, once you get the buy in, could actually be better than the parts. He didn’t leave a lot to chance and in the years when he had better players, he would get better results. But even in other years, when his talent was less, his teams were competitive and difficult to play against because of his system.”

Michler and Robben were regulars at the All-Metro selection meetings. Michler noted that when Robben talked about goalkeeping, he had the room’s attention.

“Everything out of his mouth about the position was spot on,’’ Michler recalled. “He’d lived it and had a great ability to dissect the position and the game overall. I remember one year when we lost at the Soccer Park to one of his better teams. Afterward, he talked about G.U.P. — Grace Under Pressure — something he’d taught in a literature class and how it spilled over to his team. No matter how much pressure we put on them, his guys were not going to fold.”

Michler continued: “Dave had an ability to bring the whole community — parents, cheerleaders, everybody — into his team. He was somebody who treated people right and they responded to that.”

Guenther, a Seckman High product, first met Robben when he was an opposing coach. The duo then worked together for more than 10 years and she succeeded Robben as Oakville's head girls coach in 2018.

“I can remember him kidding me that I needed to get my parents to move to Oakville,’’ said Guenther, a two-time Missouri Valley Conference defender of the year at Missouri State. “So when I got hired as a teacher at Oakville, I decided to pay him a visit. He made me his goalkeeper coach — I’d never played the position — but our relationship grew from there. He always kidded that I was the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his Luke Skywalker. Robben was the best, the absolute best. He was the most contagious person I’ve ever known; he just had an energy that lifted up everybody around him.

“Robben was a second father to me. I learned so much from being around him and I dearly miss him.”

Because of weather concerns, the Oakville-Lindbergh match was started at 4 p.m. But aside from a few sprinkles during the game, the night, which also included an American Heart Association benefit in Robben’s honor, came off without any weather issues.

“It was a special night; Robben took care of us,” Guenther said.