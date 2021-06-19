O'Fallon completes girls soccer sweep for Metro East by capturing first championship

"We have a lot of options (off that play)," Mister said. "That time, it just happened to be that Kiley had an open net. I know Kiley can shoot the ball super well, so I just told her to put it on frame. She was the best option.

"In a game like this, one goal is really all you need. When that went in, I was like, 'OK, we've got this. We've just got to hold the lead.' "

Easier said than done, especially in a state tournament.

Panthers coach Justin Judiscak guarded against getting too hyped after McMinn's score.

"The game can turn on one dead ball, and I think it did just that," Judiscak said. "But once that ball went in the net, it wasn't a done deal by any means. That was an excellent team we had to continue to fight against. A lot of credit to them. They did not make anything easy for us. That dead ball was a starting point, but we still had to finish out the game."

The game, for sure, had its nervous moments for the Panthers. Late in the first half, Lyons senior Ava Dallavo hit the crossbar with a shot. Dallavo was dangerous again in the 73rd minute when she made a run up the right side of the field, then blasting a shot that went into the side netting.

Dallavo said she had too much strength on her shot.