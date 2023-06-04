Enduring a postseason of adjustments and perseverance wasn't a storyline unique to the O'Fallon girls soccer team.

But thanks to a burst of brilliance Saturday night, the Panthers made each moment pay off unlike any other team in the Illinois Class 3A state tournament.

O'Fallon won its second 3A state championship in three seasons with a 1-0 overtime victory against previously unbeaten Barrington at North Central College in Naperville.

Panthers senior Kiley McMinn finished a pass from sophomore Allie Tredway with 2 minutes and 58 seconds left in the second 10-minute period of extra time for the game's lone goal.

"It was just two really, really quality teams battling it out," O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. "One moment we were on the front foot with chances at their goal, and other moments they had more of the momentum and had chances at our goal. It was just back and forth and both teams were trying to find a way to make the other team crack. It took a lot of time, but we finally found a way."

McMinn, who has signed to play at Marquette University, pushed her single-season program record to 49 goals with her championship-winning finish.

Judiscak said McMinn's goal came from about six or seven yards out after Tredway battled down the wing and got a cross off with the game begging for a goal.

"(Tredway) started down the wing — she had been just dynamite all game, running past her defender," Judiscak said. "She just refused to allow them to take the ball off her foot. She danced around two defenders, got to the end line and cut inside. Kiley McMinn dropped off her defender and Allie hit the pass right to (McMinn's) feet. Kiley, just like she has all year, was extremely composed, took a touch and just found the back of the net."

McMinn, who also scored the second goal Friday in a 2-0 semifinal victory against Lincoln-Way East, was playing her third consecutive game with an injured ankle. She suffered the injury May 26 during a 6-0 victory against Minooka in the Edwardsville Sectional final.

Judiscak said the Panthers (21-3-1) prepared to play in the super-sectional round without McMinn, but she fought through and didn't miss a postseason game.

Still, O'Fallon needed a goal from freshman Delaney Nieroda in the super-sectional Tuesday to tie Plainfield North with four minutes left in regulation before winning a penalty-kick tiebreaker.

During their semifinal victory Friday, the Panthers had senior central midfield stalwart Avery Taake ejected after receiving two yellow cards and she didn't play in Saturday's final.

In her absence, sophomore Emerson Nieroda moved into the central midfield with the assignment to help dull high-powered Barrington (23-1-2), which beat Libertyville 5-0 in Friday's semifinals and had scored 34 goals in six postseason games.

"(Nieroda) stepped into the midfield to play the role Taake usually plays as a disrupting ball winner," Judiscak said. "She stepped up big time solidifying the spot in the middle and did not give up anything easy. She was a huge part of our success."

Panthers junior goalkeeper Kendall Joggerst made four saves for her 14th shutout of the season.

The Panthers allowed only two goals in the postseason and recorded five playoff shutouts.

With its 21st victory, O'Fallon tied the program record established in 1995 by the school's first state tournament qualifier, which finished 21-4 after losing in the quarterfinals of that year's tournament.

O'Fallon won its first championship in 2021 and fell short of a repeat last season by falling in the sectional semifinals, but winning two out of three titles certainly isn't bad.

"It's just been a really fun ride," Judiscak said. "From the beginning of the playoffs to now, we do a countdown. Once we get to playoff game one, we know we have to win seven to get the ultimate reward. There are moments in that journey you're not sure it's going to happen and we had to fight through a number of things. Really, they just rallied together and dug deep to do what they did."

Illinois Class 3A state championship: O'Fallon 1, Barrington 0 (OT)