O'Fallon rallies to beat Libertyville, advances to first state final

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — The O'Fallon High girls soccer team showed poise and composure in its 2-1 victory over Libertyville in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School.
The Panthers (19-2) overcame a 1-0 deficit in the second half against a team that had surrendered just four goals in 18 games, earning a berth in the title contest against Lyons Township (20-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
O'Fallon also displayed the importance of restart effectiveness when senior Aubrey Mister scored the second of her two goals.
After a foul on Libertyville, sophomore Kiley McMinn stood over the ball on her 25-yard line and sent it ahead to Mister on the left wing. Mister cut toward the net and scored past oncoming Wildcats senior goalie Hannah Vieth, putting the Panthers on top 2-1 in the 60th minute.
"We have been practicing a lot of set pieces in practice lately," said Mister, whose 27 goals lead the Panthers. "Kiley played me a really good ball. All I had to do was find the corner and finish it, really."
Mister expected Vieth to come at her.
"I had seen in other games that she comes really far out and she's really fast, so I just told myself I had to keep it low and put some pace on I could get it into the corner before she could get down," Mister said.
Mister and O'Fallon's other four seniors were freshmen three years ago when the Panthers were 2-15-2. Now they are one victory away from a state championship for the first time in program history.
Two other Metro East teams — Althoff in Class 1A and Triad in Class 2A — will play for state titles Saturday. If all three teams win, it will repeat a feat that was accomplished in 2011 when the area also had all three champions: Alton Marquette in Class 1A, Triad in Class 2A and Granite City in Class 3A.
"Without a doubt, that was an excellent team that we just played there," O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said of Libertyville (17-2). "There's a lot of credit to them for fighting and battling and making it the most difficult game we've seen all year.
"For us, though, this is monumental. This is historic. We've never been to a state final. We're going into it without any experience, but I think that plays to our advantage because we're looking to be excited about having the opportunity to win a state championship."
It didn't look promising for O'Fallon when it fell behind 1-0 in the 20th minute, soon after the teams returned from a water break on a hot day.
A corner kick by Riley Brennan bounced around in the box before junior Abby Gordon smacked it past senior goalie Grace Vincent.
The Panthers picked up the pace, however, creating several opportunities in front of Vieth, who made necessary plays and stayed in control.
But Vieth finally broke down when O'Fallon junior Avery Christopher made a stunning run down the right side, ditching a defender and crossing to Mister for an easy shot from deep in the box at 52 minutes, 17 seconds, pulling the Panthers into a 1-1 tie.
"Avery played me a beautiful ball in the middle," Mister said. "All I really had to do is turn. I feel like my goals I get set up perfectly by my teammates. I have to do the easy work half the time."
Christopher said she has been working on "being confident on the ball."
"Me and Aubrey, every time we play together, we know where each other is on the field," she said. "Once I turned that corner, I just knew — if I played that ball, Aubrey was going to be there to finish it."
The goal eased some of the tension that was mounting on the Panthers.
"I think when we scored that first goal, our intensity picked up and our confidence picked up," Christopher said. "We knew we were still in the game. The tables turned. We controlled the rest of the game after that. We were dominant and had the ball in their half most of the time."
Christopher would get no argument from Libertyville coach Daniel DePaz, whose team will play Barrington for third place Saturday.
"They're a good team," DePaz said of O'Fallon. "I think they can play with anybody around here, obviously. It was kind of what we expected.
"I'm absolutely proud of everything we've done. It's not the result we wanted. We made some adjustments late in the game. It just didn't go our way."
Judiscak expects restarts to come into play again against Lyons, a team is even more staunch defensively than Libertyville with only three goals allowed in 20 games.
"When you've got two teams that are so evenly matched, every opportunity is critical," he said. "We've spent a lot of time on set pieces knowing we're going to get these opportunities, and when we do, we're going to be ready to execute these plays we have. Those are often the opportunities that make or break the game."