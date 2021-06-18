O'Fallon rallies to beat Libertyville, advances to first state final

The Panthers picked up the pace, however, creating several opportunities in front of Vieth, who made necessary plays and stayed in control.

But Vieth finally broke down when O'Fallon junior Avery Christopher made a stunning run down the right side, ditching a defender and crossing to Mister for an easy shot from deep in the box at 52 minutes, 17 seconds, pulling the Panthers into a 1-1 tie.

"Avery played me a beautiful ball in the middle," Mister said. "All I really had to do is turn. I feel like my goals I get set up perfectly by my teammates. I have to do the easy work half the time."

Christopher said she has been working on "being confident on the ball."

"Me and Aubrey, every time we play together, we know where each other is on the field," she said. "Once I turned that corner, I just knew — if I played that ball, Aubrey was going to be there to finish it."

The goal eased some of the tension that was mounting on the Panthers.

"I think when we scored that first goal, our intensity picked up and our confidence picked up," Christopher said. "We knew we were still in the game. The tables turned. We controlled the rest of the game after that. We were dominant and had the ball in their half most of the time."