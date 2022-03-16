O'Fallon rolls past Althoff, looks forward to another long postseason run

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Coming off their Class 3A girls soccer state championship last season, the O’Fallon Panthers don’t appear to have lost a beat.

The Panthers received goals from four different players Wednesday in a 4-0 victory over Althoff in the Metro Cup Tournament at Columbia High School. O’Fallon already is 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 8-1.

“We all knew we were losing some pretty key players,” said Panthers senior forward Avery Christopher, referring to graduated teammates like Grace Vincent, Aubrey Mister, Josie Nieroda and Olivia Ori. “So, we’ve all stepped up in different ways. (Senior) Maicy Mueller has stepped up in a big way at goalie already, and our attacking and defensive lines have come to play.

“We’re going to make a statement again this year. We’ve seen in some Chicago newspapers that they aren’t expecting anything from us this year, coming up to state. We’re going to show them who Southern Illinois is — again. We’re ready; we’re prepared. We have really good team chemistry. We’re really excited.”

Last year, Mister was the leading goal-scorer with 27, followed by Christopher with 19. Christopher predicts a more balanced offense this season, like the one on display in the victory over Althoff (0-2).

All four Panthers' goals came in the first half, with Christopher scoring in the 12th minute, followed by senior Anna Chor in the 22nd minute, sophomore Rebecca Koenig in the 25th minute and senior Alaina Afogho in the 37th minute.

“We have some very different scorers, different players on the field,” Christopher said. “We can all do different things. You haven’t even seen all our scorers. We have a lot of midfielders who push up, and they can score, too. We’re going to be a very diverse team. We’re all going to have to make plays.”

O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak hopes his team can make another long run. The Panthers joined Althoff in Class 1A and Triad in Class 2A as state champions.

“We talked at the beginning of the season how that state championship was an amazing opportunity that we took advantage of,” he said. “But that was last year. This is this year. We’re a new group, we’ve got a new mentality and we’ve got to carve our own identity out of the season. This is a special group. It’s special in terms of talent and ability, but the camaraderie is very similar to last year. The girls care about each other and they want to fight for each other.

“So when it comes to losing somebody like Aubrey, we don’t skip a beat. We have girls coming in that say, ‘OK, we’re losing Aubrey, but we’ll all fill that role this year.’ And there’s nothing to say somebody else can’t step into that role and do just as good a job. One or two may separate themselves as the season goes along. I don’t know which two those may be.”

Christopher, Koenig and sophomore Avery Taake had assists against the Crusaders, who are less experienced this season and are playing without senior midfielder/forward Kylie Petroski (calf injury), one of their returning stars, along with senior forward Regan Moody.

Moody (33 goals, 16 assists) and Petroski (21 goals, 13 assists) are half of a dynamic attack that last year included the graduated Tori Calvert (16 goals, 17 assists) and Julia O’Neill (14 goals, 16 assists).

“We’re obviously young,” Althoff coach Juergen Huettner said. “At one point, we had four freshmen out there today. It’s going to take a while and it’s going to be a challenge, but I think we’re still pretty good. We’re going to have a good squad. We’ve played against Edwardsville and O’Fallon won the state championship last year, so they’re no slouch.”

Althoff also was without junior midfielder/defender Emma Tell for much of the game Wednesday, and senior defender Morgan Wagner is sidelined by injury.

“Let us play five, six seven games, get some games under our belt, and we’re going to be fine,” Huettner said. “We will get better. We’ve got to get some chemistry. We’ve got a lot of new bodies in there. It all has to work out.”

As prolific as the Panthers’ offense could be, Judiscak points out the productivity of his back line, which is comprised of freshman Addison Baldus, seniors Mackenzie James and Katelyn Knaust, and junior Regan Schreckenberg.

“For us, it really starts on the defensive side,” he said. “That, to me, is the strength of this team. It’s going to be hard to score on us. We’ve got other girls coming off the bench as well. We play really smart, heads-up defense.”

