EDWARDSVILLE — After winning the Class 3A state championship in 2021, the O’Fallon High girls soccer team was in position to make another state run last year.

But the Panthers were upset by conference rival Edwardsville in the sectional semifinals. The 2-0 loss ended a 20-2 season for O’Fallon.

It also provided a bit of added motivation for this year’s Panthers.

“After winning the state championship, we definitely came into last year with some expectations. And a little more pressure,’’ O’Fallon senior forward Kiley McMinn said. “Losing last year, it was tough and it’s a feeling we never want to experience again. But you can learn from losing and that’s something we have in the back of our minds now. Last year’s disappointment drives us to do whatever we need to do to keep winning.”

As a reminder, O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak invited Mackenzie James, a senior from last year’s squad, to visit practice early this week for a talk with the Panthers.

“She talked about her thoughts and emotions last year,’’ the coach recalled. “And I think that helped remind these girls of that experience and about making sure they were focused and ready for this year’s playoff run.”

The Panthers responded in a big way Friday in the sectional championship game at Edwardville with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Minooka (13-3-3). O’Fallon (18-3-1) advanced to the super-sectional to be played 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bloomington High.

The Panthers will face Plainfield North (23-1-2), which knocked off previously unbeaten Metea Valley 4-1 in the sectional championship game at Aurora East.

O’Fallon, which started this season 11-0-1 and suffered one-goal losses to area powers St. Joseph’s Academy, Granite City and Nerinx Hall, was in control from start to finish against Minooka. The Panthers grabbed the lead less than seven minutes in and were up 3-0 by halftime on Friday.

After receiving a pass from Ella Peterson, O’Fallon’s Allie Tredway beat her defender to the end line on the left wing and delivered a centering pass to McMinn, who knocked it in for the early 1-0 lead.

On a similar chance a couple of minutes later, a McMinn redirection attempt went off the outside of the goal post.

Not long after that, following a short corner kick, the Panthers went up 2-0 when Avery Taake knocked in a crossing pass from Claire Nieroda.

McMinn, a Marquette University recruit who leads the Panthers in scoring, scored her 47th goal of the season when she received a throw-in from Emerson Nieroda and scored on a blistering shot through the hands of Indians’ goalkeeper Gwyneth Pfeifer.

The visitors had their best scoring chance just before halftime. But their free kick attempt was blocked by the O’Fallon defense.

O’Fallon kept up the pressure and added three more goals after halftime. After receiving a throw-in from Finley Scott, the Panthers’ Sadie Mueller scored on a shot from the right wing to make it 4-0 midway through the second half.

Ten or so minutes later, Taake stretched the lead to 5-0 when she headed in a corner kick from Ella Peterson. Tredway scored the game’s final goal with about 11 minutes to play when she followed up on her shot off the goal post to knock in the rebound for the 6-0 final.

Kendall Joggerst recorded the shutout, her 12th of the season. She was supported throughout the match by a stellar effort in the back from teammates Addison Baldus, Regan Schreckenberg, Emerson Nieroda, Finley Scott and Lailyn Patterson.

In playoff games before Friday, Minooka won 12-0, 10-0 and 6-4.

“If you play strong in the back, you always give yourselves a chance,’’ Judiscak said.

“We’re playing hard all over the field and we’re having a lot of fun,’’ McMinn said, a transplanted midfielder who has enjoyed a special season up top for the Panthers.

Judiscak and his coaches will use the next few days to learn what they can about Plainfield North. But he stressed that the key to O’Fallon’s success is the Panthers.

“You want to do your homework and know as much as you can about that next opponent,’’ he said. “But we’re not going to change a whole lot. This group has a lot of talent and plays with a lot of heart. We know that if we play our game and play it well, we’ll put ourselves in a position to do well and hopefully advance.”

The Class 3A state tournament is scheduled for June 2-3 at North Central College in Naperville.

