O'Fallon shuts out Normal, makes elite eight for first time since 1995

The final goal by Christopher came in the 70th minute. Kiley McMinn and Calissa Strohbeen provided assists in the second half.

"I think the bus ride coming up, we knew we had to stay loose because if we were all tense we'd just get in our heads," said Christopher, a Western Kentucky recruit who has 19 goals this season. "We just played games and did each other's hair, we were just loose. And every time we're loose going into games we play so much better."

That was plenty of offense for the Panthers defense and senior goalkeeper Grace Vincent, who recorded her 13th solo shutout of the season.

Vincent made five saves, including a stop on Normal senior Lia Ward in the 13th minute just after the Panthers had gone ahead.

O'Fallon stymied a Normal team that had scored two or more goals in 15 consecutive games and was primed for a victory in front of a festive home crowd.

"It feels amazing," Panthers junior center back Mackenzie James said. "Coming up here we knew we wanted to get on them in the first five minutes, because then we can control the game. I think we did a great job of that."

The Panthers clung to their early 1-0 lead into the second half before Christopher's second goal provided breathing room.