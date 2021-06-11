O'Fallon shuts out Normal, makes elite eight for first time since 1995

NORMAL — There was a moving concert of sorts traveling south Friday night on Interstate 55.
And why not? The O'Fallon girls soccer team had plenty of reason to celebrate after winning 3-0 on the road against Normal Community in the title game of the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional.
The Panthers (17-2) advanced to the state's final eight for the first time since 1995. They will play Naperville North (12-2-3) at 6 p.m. Monday in the Lockport Super-Sectional in Lockport with a berth in the program's first state semifinal at stake.
All that is great, but the postgame celebration really got loud when fourth-year Panthers head coach Justin Judiscak said he'd gladly grab a microphone for the ride home.
"We've got little promises that (the coaches) made," Judiscak said. "I said I'd throw down some karaoke on the bus on the way home. Something classic, 'Don't Stop Believing' or Vanilla Ice, something like that. I'll figure it out."
Junior forward Avery Christopher had her coach singing by scoring all three of the Panthers' goals.
Christopher gave O'Fallon a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute by finishing a cross from senior Aubrey Mister. The scoreline stayed there until the second half, when Christopher finished a chance for a 2-0 lead in the 54th.
The final goal by Christopher came in the 70th minute. Kiley McMinn and Calissa Strohbeen provided assists in the second half.
"I think the bus ride coming up, we knew we had to stay loose because if we were all tense we'd just get in our heads," said Christopher, a Western Kentucky recruit who has 19 goals this season. "We just played games and did each other's hair, we were just loose. And every time we're loose going into games we play so much better."
That was plenty of offense for the Panthers defense and senior goalkeeper Grace Vincent, who recorded her 13th solo shutout of the season.
Vincent made five saves, including a stop on Normal senior Lia Ward in the 13th minute just after the Panthers had gone ahead.
O'Fallon stymied a Normal team that had scored two or more goals in 15 consecutive games and was primed for a victory in front of a festive home crowd.
"It feels amazing," Panthers junior center back Mackenzie James said. "Coming up here we knew we wanted to get on them in the first five minutes, because then we can control the game. I think we did a great job of that."
The Panthers clung to their early 1-0 lead into the second half before Christopher's second goal provided breathing room.
Normal created a handful of chances, but O'Fallon dictated the game's pace to continue its memorable season. Its 17 victories are the most for the program since 1996.
"I think one thing this team does really well is possess the ball," Judiscak said. "They keep the ball and they make the other team work on defense. What I've seen all year is teams wear down against us. They hang with us, but as we make them chase, they just get worn down and I think that was a little bit of the case as the game went on. Again, that's an excellent team over there.
"It's always anxious moments when it's a tight game, especially against a good team like them. They battled hard."