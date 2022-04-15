Orchard Farm rallies in closing minutes to knock off Belleville East

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Hannah Ramsey wants to make sure her mother never misses a thing.

So the Orchard Farm freshman forward decided to wear bright orange and yellow shoes whenever she steps on the soccer pitch this season.

"She has bad eyesight," Ramsey said of her mother, Meredith. "And there's a lot of blonde girls on this team. This way she can find me."

Mom got an eyeful Friday afternoon.

Ramsey scored the opening goal to kickstart the Eagles to an impressive 3-1 win over Belleville East in the 21st Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex.

The two-day extravaganza features 52 high school teams and six college teams in a 48-hour soccer fest.

The opening day of the event, which was being held for the first time in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, included several tasty matchups. The Orchard Farm-Belleville East border battle was among them.

"A win like this against a really good team is always something to be proud of," Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn said.

Senior sniper Emma Long scored with 4 minutes and 14 seconds left in regulation to break a 1-1 tie. Senior Katy Beth Brown tallied just over two minutes later to nail down the Eagles' sixth win in their last seven matches.

But it was Ramsey's tally in the 13th minute that set the tone. She drilled a low shot from the left wing for her sixth marker of the season.

Ramsey is easy to spot with her bright colored boots and her lightning-quick speed.

"She can wear whatever color she wants, as long as she keeps playing like this," Washburn said.

Long said Ramsey's contribution has been huge. Ramsey is tied for second on the team in scoring.

"She is so awesome," Long said.

The Eagles (6-2) have outscored their opponents 27-4 during the streak of six wins in seven tries with the only blemish coming in a 1-0 loss to St. Charles on Tuesday.

"I think this proves that small schools like us can beat anybody," said Long, who will continue her career at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. "We just come out and play hard."

Orchard Farm controlled play throughout most of the first half before the Lancers (7-5) woke up at the outset of the second 40 minutes. East junior Sophia Tantillo tied the contest in the 54th minutes off nifty pass from Ella Mentzer.

Eagles junior goalie Charlize Williams kept the game tied with a couple of nice saves to set the stage for Long's fourth game-winning goal of the season.

"Something just switched in my brain and I was like, "I've got to do something," Long said. "Let's go, let's go, let's go. And I just scored."

Long has a team-leading 11 goals and has helped pick up the slack caused by an ankle injury to standout Alayna Jakul, who is expected to miss at least two more weeks.

"I miss (Jakul) on the field, she's big part of team," Long said. "We've all been trying to make up for not having her around."

The Lancers were coming off a huge 1-0 win over Southwestern Conference rival Alton on Thursday and simply ran out of steam down the stretch after a strong beginning to the second half.

"We're a little fatigued," East coach James Chambers said. "There were chances for us. We just couldn't finish them."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.