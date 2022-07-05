Parkway College Showcase halted after two-plus decades of growth, success

One of the elite high school girls soccer extravaganzas in the Midwest has received a red card, at least for the time being.

The Parkway College Showcase, which completed its 21st year in April with 42 games over two days at Lou Fusz Soccer Park, has been discontinued.

Showcase director Mike Skordos made the announcement last week on Twitter. It read: “All great things must come to an end. Thank you to all the teams and players that participated over the past two decades.”

On Tuesday, Skordos said several circumstances led to his decision. First, three longtime event supporters recently left their positions.

Parkway School District athletics director Mike Roth resigned to become the new athletics director at Whitfield.

Parkway Central athletics director John Theobald departed to accept a job as a math teacher and assistant boys soccer coach at CBC.

Parkway West athletics director Brian Kessler was hired by Legacy Performance Academy, where he will help develop youth baseball teams.

Skordos, 54, also has resigned as boys soccer coach at Timberland. He recently married Crystal O’Brien, and the two purchased The Stables at Lake St. Louis. A little more than two months ago, they also became co-owners of Highway 61 Roadhouse, a restaurant and bar in Webster Groves.

“We’ve got a lot of things going on,” said Skordos, who also has coached at Parkway West, Hazelwood Central and Alton Marquette in his long career. “We’re putting a lot of time and energy into making (the restaurant) successful as well. We’re blessed. We’re having a great time with that.”

Skordos said it’s bittersweet to put a halt to the showcase.

“I would be glad to teach somebody else how to do the event, but nobody else wants to take it on,” Skordos said. “That’s the reason (I wrote), ‘All great things must come to an end.’ It’s kind of like when (former coach) Gene Baker left Granite City to retire from high school soccer and the Tournament of Champions went away. All good events need to leave on a positive note.”

The showcase sprouted, modestly as Skordos remembers, in the 1990s when Skordos was at Hazelwood Central. Former Hazelwood Central athletics director Ken Green was an early supporter of what at that time was the Hazelwood Central College Showcase, created to provide players an opportunity to face top competition and perhaps be spotted by prospective college programs.

“When it started at Hazelwood, it was just four teams,” Skordos said. “It was (Hazelwood Central) and another sister school, Hazelwood West or St. Charles West, and we brought in two teams from out of town, whether they were from Wisconsin, Chicago, Arkansas, Alabama, wherever.

“Then other people wanted to be part of it. I said, ‘Sure.’ So we went from four teams to eight teams, and then more teams wanted to get involved with it.”

By the time Skordos landed at Parkway West, the showcase had gained momentum and was becoming a top event. Skordos credited another former Parkway School District athletics director, Mike Gohn, for helping it grow.

Things took off in earnest when the showcase relocated, first from SportPort to Soccer Park, then to Lou Fusz Soccer Park, which has eight turf fields.

“I’m very thankful we were able to host it there and spotlight high school girls soccer. It was great. That’s when it flourished,” Skordos said. “We went from 40 teams to 60 teams to 80 teams, and then right before COVID hit (in 2020), we were at 110 high school teams. It became a Midwest event. It was good to see it grow.”

Eventually, a handful of college games were added to the showcase. There were two reasons for that, Skordos said. It gave college coaches an opportunity to check on their recruits or find unsigned players who could help their respective teams, and it afforded high school players a chance to observe a college game from the sidelines, seeing what was required to excel at the next level.

“It was great to get all these colleges wanting to play their games there, too,” Skordos said. “I wanted the high school girls to see them.”

Skordos isn’t sure whether the showcase will resurface. Certainly, there would be interest from teams and coaches to keep it going, but the organizational aspects of maintaining it require a considerable time commitment.

Skordos isn’t that man anymore.

“I really don’t have a whole lot of time,” Skordos said, chuckling as he again considered his recent undertakings. “It was a great run and I’m very thankful for being able to do it, but right now, I can’t do it.

“It (requires) somebody who’s passionate and can take the energy that I have and still continue it. You’ve got to have a school district to back you and support you. I was blessed that Hazelwood and Parkway wanted to do that. I had some very good people allow me to continue to host the event.”

Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said he always enjoyed taking the Markers to the showcase. This year, they defeated Metea Valley 4-2 on the second day of the event. Nerinx Hall went on to capture second place in the Class 4 Missouri state tournament, while Metea Valley won the Class 3A Illinois state championship.

“(Skordos) kept a really good thing going, and I’m glad he did,” Haddock said. “I really think it was the best thing going from a regional competition standpoint. It will be sad to miss that. He took care of all the teams. We have a strong program and he always did his darndest to make sure we played good teams. He did an amazing job making the pairings as fair as possible. That’s not easy to do.”

Haddock hasn’t lost hope that a similar event will replace the showcase, or perhaps another energetic person can fill Skordos’ shoes and keep it alive.

“I think something’s going to come along and take over,” he said. “You would have to get the right people behind it. Mike was a great fit. He almost had one foot in and one foot out, and I think you need a person like that, someone who’s not in the trenches coaching. St. Louis has enough guys like that.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.