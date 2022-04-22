Petroski returns to help Althoff salvage tie with rival Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — Althoff and Belleville East were fit to be tied Friday.

Both teams were unable to protect one-goal leads, and the result was a 2-2 deadlock in a nonconference girls soccer game at East.

“The second half of the game, I thought East had the better of the play,” Crusaders coach Juergen Huettner said. “I don’t think they had really threatening scoring opportunities up top, but they had the better of the play.

“We came here and felt like we probably should win this game, and then we walk away with a 2-2 tie. We got a tie and we could have lost this game, so at the end of the day, I feel like East and Althoff can live with this tie.”

Senior Natalie Cohn’s 35-yard free kick from the left touch line was the final goal of the game, pulling the visiting Crusaders (13-5-2) into a tie in the 73rd minute.

Cohn’s goal came after East went ahead 2-1 on back-to-back scores by sophomores Reece Gray in the 61st minute and Maggie McGuire in the 66th minute. Junior Emma Tell’s goal gave Althoff a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

“Althoff is the defending state champion in (Class) 1A, so a 2-2 tie in another crosstown rival game, I’ll take it,” Lancers coach James Chambers said. “We’re getting there, slowly but surely. One thing we struggle with is being able to score goals, but we got two nice ones tonight. Hopefully, we can keep that going.”

Chambers, of course, would have liked to see the Lancers protect their lead and walk away with a victory, but Cohn’s shot was absolutely perfect as it sailed over every player in the box, most importantly senior keeper Kendal Clay.

“It’s disappointing; you want the result,” said Chambers, whose team is 8-6-1. “I thought we did a good job after we went up 2-1, but then (Cohn) scores an unbelievable free kick. There was nothing we could do. Hopefully, you can deal with (the ball) out of the air, but then she smacks one upper 90.”

The game marked the return to action for Althoff senior forward Kylie Petroski, who has been sidelined the entire season after undergoing compartment syndrome surgery. Petroski, who had 21 goals and 13 assists last season, played the final three-plus minutes of the first half.

“It was amazing,” said Petroski, who was cheered loudly by her teammates when she jogged onto the field for her first game action since June 19. “I’ve waited so long to finally get back out there. Watching from the sidelines and obviously supporting my team was amazing, but actually being out there and helping them out (was great).

“I was a little nervous. Every game is a little nerve-wracking, but this one, especially, since it was my first one back. It’s going to be a while before I get back to how I was last season. I’m really hoping I can push through and work hard to get there.”

Huettner said getting Petroski back is akin to the St. Louis Cardinals welcoming the return of Albert Pujols. She won’t be the star player that she’s been in the past, but will instead help out in a supporting role.

“When the Cardinals got Pujols, they didn’t look for him to be the big difference maker day in and day out,” Huettner said. “Kylie, if we put her in the game in the right moments, she can make a difference. But she’s not going to be a person who is going to be, for us, an option for 80 minutes.”

Petroski, who will play next year at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, where Huettner also is the coach, is expected to be a top player again. But there’s simply not enough time left in Althoff’s season for her to be in top form. The Crusaders have just five games left before the postseason.

“Will we have a 100% Kylie? There’s not enough time,” Huettner said. “Can Kylie Petroski go out there and make a difference on our team and help us to win something? Absolutely. To go through what she’s gone through is impressive. There was a point where we thought there was no chance we were going to get her.

“Hopefully, people are going to see more of her over the next few weeks. It’s exciting to see her come back. She’s a long was from 100 percent. It’s a slow process coming back. The encouraging thing is Kylie wants to be out there. She was excited. Some people probably would say, ‘I don’t want any part of it.’ But she actually embraced being out there, and it’s good for her.”

East’s two goals were also well struck, as they eluded Althoff sophomore keeper Anna Brewer, one of the top goalies in the area. Gray’s shot from the upper-right side of the box went inside the left post to make it 1-1.

The Lancers maintained the pressure and McGuire made Althoff pay for an inability to clear when she connected with another slick shot from the middle of the box.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Chambers said of McGuire’s goal, her first of the season. “We’ve been talking about, ‘Just shoot the ball,’ especially with it being windy. You get the ball in the air and it knuckles and curls. That was a heck of a volley from her."

