Potts keeps Duchesne rolling with win over Orchard Farm

ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.

It's not hard.

The talented netminder has surrendered just three in 1,060 minutes of play.

"Two of them I should have stopped," Potts said.

After yielding a rare tally early in Friday's showdown against Orchard Farm, Potts returned to her brick-wall best in backstopping the Pioneers to a 3-1 win in the title match of the Orchard Farm Invitational in northern St. Charles County.

Potts finished with eight saves and turned in a pair of highlight-reel stops in the opening half to keep the score tied.

Her teammates then responded with a pair of goals in a 13-minute span in the second half as Duchesne (12-1) won its fifth in a row.

The Pioneers have outscored their opposition 45-3 this season.

Potts has recorded 10 clean sheets and has played a huge role in the St. Charles-based school's quickest start since the 2007 team came out of the gate with a 9-0-1 mark. She has saved 82 of 85 shots and sports a 0.96 save percentage.

So when the gangly Potts gives up a goal, it's big news.

Orchard Farm junior midfielder Kylie Machens did the trick just over four minutes into the contest. She drilled a hard, high shot that Potts got a piece of, but the force of the drive carried the ball over the line and into the net.

"I should have had it, so I just had to forget it and move forward," Potts said.

Potts said it took her seconds to re-set.

"She's really mentally tough, we weren't worried about her," Duchesne senior sniper Gabbi Schlapper said.

Schlapper and senior Haley Stockhausen triggered a second half surge with back-to-back tallies that helped Duchesne break a three-match losing streak to the Eagles (11-4).

"We just told them to keep pressing, keep pressing the wings and keep pressing the keeper," Duchesne coach Pat Turner said. "We figured the breaks would come when we needed them to."

Schlapper scored her team best 12th goal of the season in the 60th minute to break a 1-1 tie. She took nifty pass from sophomore Katie Leick and bolted free along the left wing before delivering a soft change-of-pace shot over keeper Charlize Williams, who came out to challenge on the play.

"I always try to go for the far corner," said Schlepper, who will continue her career at Missouri State University.

Added Turner, "She just took a little bit off of it and froze the keeper. It was a great shot — a goal scorer's goal."

That tally was more than enough for Potts, who nailed down the victory with her seventh and eighth saves of the match in the closing minutes.

Freshman Katie Stockhausen got the Pioneers off and rolling with a goal just 49 seconds into the match. After a long run along the left wing, she cut across the middle and rifled a shot for her seventh goal of the season.

Machens answered for Orchard Farm four minutes later to set the stage for a high-octane second half.

"This definitely sets us up well for the rest of the season," Schlapper said. "This was a tough tournament with tough opponents and we're coming out of this with a lot of confidence."

Miranda Malcom added an assist for the winners. Kate Mikkelsen and Lexi Wussler helped anchor down the back line.

The Eagles, who had a four-match winning streak snapped, displayed some offensive excitement especially in the opening half. But they wore down as the contest went along.

"The second half, we lost a little of that fight," Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn said. "But we definitely had some moments, some things that were good. And we feel like we can build off those things."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.